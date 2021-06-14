Home arcade maker Arcade1Up revealed its latest line of cabinets, including several classic beat-’em-up games. The lineup features machines based around 1990s arcade staples like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time and X-Men.

Arcade1Up is best known for making affordable, faithful recreations of vintage arcade cabinets. As part of E3 2021, the company unveiled five new machines that will be especially familiar to anyone who hung out at the mall in the mid ’90s.

The Simpsons, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time, and X-Men are all getting dedicated home cabinets. All three machines come with four sets of buttons, allowing for an authentic multiplayer experience. Each machine is a spot-on replica of its ’90s counterpart. The Simpsons and TMNT machines cost $600, while the X-Men machine will be on sale for $500.

For those who want to go back even deeper, Arcade1Up revealed a new Ms. Pac-Man/Galaga class of ’81 cabinet. The single-player machine features both of those games, in addition to Mappy, Dig Dug, and more. The machine features 12 games in total and retails for $500.

Rounding out the pack, the company will launch a new Street Fighter II cabinet that features multiple versions of the fighting game classic, including the Turbo and Champion edition. The 67.5-inch machine is Arcade1Up’s tallest cabinet yet and features 12 games, including Darkstalkers and Saturday Night Slam Masters. It’ll be available to purchase for $500.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled several new products at CES. Its 4-play Pong Pub Table was our runner-up for our favorite gaming product of the show.

