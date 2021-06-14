  1. Gaming

Arcade1Up’s latest home arcade cabinets include Turtles in Time, X-Men, and more

By

Home arcade maker Arcade1Up revealed its latest line of cabinets, including several classic beat-’em-up games. The lineup features machines based around 1990s arcade staples like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time and X-Men.

Arcade1Up is best known for making affordable, faithful recreations of vintage arcade cabinets. As part of E3 2021, the company unveiled five new machines that will be especially familiar to anyone who hung out at the mall in the mid ’90s.

The Simpsons, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time, and X-Men are all getting dedicated home cabinets. All three machines come with four sets of buttons, allowing for an authentic multiplayer experience. Each machine is a spot-on replica of its ’90s counterpart. The Simpsons and TMNT machines cost $600, while the X-Men machine will be on sale for $500.

For those who want to go back even deeper, Arcade1Up revealed a new Ms. Pac-Man/Galaga class of ’81 cabinet. The single-player machine features both of those games, in addition to Mappy, Dig Dug, and more. The machine features 12 games in total and retails for $500.

Rounding out the pack, the company will launch a new Street Fighter II cabinet that features multiple versions of the fighting game classic, including the Turbo and Champion edition. The 67.5-inch machine is Arcade1Up’s tallest cabinet yet and features 12 games, including Darkstalkers and Saturday Night Slam Masters. It’ll be available to purchase for $500.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled several new products at CES. Its 4-play Pong Pub Table was our runner-up for our favorite gaming product of the show.

Editors' Recommendations

Microsoft will hold a second Xbox showcase this week

xbox announces second showcase 8ecfjs82326hhndd9miawe

All pocket dimension locations in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart

What is a teraflop?

project scorpio

9 essential tips for getting started in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet tethers through a portal in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

Everything we know about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

pokmon brilliant diamond shining pearl release date trailer gameplay story news pokemon poke mon featured chimchar

Everything we know about Halo Infinite

everything from xbox e3 2018 halo infinite feat

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for June 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X Mini-Fridge is coming this holiday season

xbox series x mini fridge is coming this holiday season microsoft

PC Gaming Show: 3 can’t-miss games from the E3 livestream

pc gaming show e3 2021 ixion

E3 2021 Day 2 recap: Microsoft, Square Enix beef up 2021 game release calendar

Several Spartans line up in Halo Infinite.

Back 4 Blood’s Swarm mode lets players become the zombies

A Ridden spits acid in Back 4 Blood.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a new action game from Team Ninja

stranger-of-paradise-final-fantasy-origin-coming-in-2022

Microsoft’s emphasis on Forza raises questions about Halo Infinite’s launch date