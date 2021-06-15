  1. Gaming

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp remasters the Game Boy Advance classics

By

Nintendo has announced that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, a remaster of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising, will be coming to Switch. Nintendo says the games have been “reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up.” Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will release on December 3, but pre-orders are available starting today.

Advance Wars is a series of turn-based strategy games that has lain dormant for many years, but Nintendo appears intent on giving the franchise new life on the Switch. The trailer shown for the game features a variety of unit types, grid maps, and terrain types, as well as the ability to capture locations like cities. Advance Wars‘ gameplay will likely be familiar to anyone who has played recent Fire Emblem games or other turn-based strategy titles.

Nintendo promises that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will contain “thrilling stories, memorable characters, and vibrant gameplay.” The game features the entirety of the campaigns from the first two games in the series, Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising.

A trailer showed a variety of cartoonish commanding officers leading their troops in ground, air, and naval combat. Players can purchase and upgrade units to help defend against invading armies and will have to deal with a variety of threats, including fog of war. Thanks to a rock-paper-scissors-like structure, units have advantages and disadvantages over other units – for example, anti-air units are great at attacking planes, but may have trouble against other unit types.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will be available on December 3 on Nintendo Switch.

