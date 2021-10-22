Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp delayed to spring 2022

Nintendo officially announced via Twitter that the new remake duology of Advance Wars, called Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, is being delayed. The turn-based strategy game will now release in spring 2022.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a new Nintendo Switch remaster of the Gameboy Advance games Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. It features both campaigns of these two entries completely remade, with new graphics and updated animations to suit a newer generation of console hardware.

Originally, this “reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up” remake was set to release this holiday season on December 3. Nintendo cites the need for “a little more fine-tuning” as the reason behind the delay.

The push comes as no surprise to most Nintendo fans, as many have noticed the recent marketing silence around the title. This was a big giveaway on a release postponement, especially with the 2021 holiday season so close. Other games like Metroid Dread and Mario Party Superstars were getting the red carpet treatment, in comparison.

The marketing was silent so I was wondering if there would be a delay, now we know.. This is fine by me though, I'd rather wait a little longer than get a rushed game! — Joey (@Xeno_Joey) October 22, 2021

Part of the reasoning behind the delay may also be to avoid overlap with another first-party Nintendo title release. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, a party-puzzle game and the latest installment of the Brain Age series, is set to release December 3.

While a delay is great to assure that the quality of Advance Wars 1+2 is up to par with what buyers are expecting, hopefully, it isn’t released in February along with so many other long-awaited games.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is currently up for pre-order and will roll onto Nintendo Switch consoles in the spring 2022, barring any other delays.

