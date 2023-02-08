After a long series of delays, it looks like Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp is finally coming out. Nintendo highlighted the remake at its Direct showcase with a trailer revealing its new release date: April 21, 2023.

Nintendo Direct 9.13.2022

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp has had a peculiar road to release. Originally announced in 2021, the game was slated to launch on December 3 of that year. It was pushed back a few months at the time for a routine reason: giving the devs more time to polish it. It’s release date was moved to April 8, 2022. It would receive a second delay just one month before its scheduled launch due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As the title suggests, the Advance Wars series revolves around armed conflict between nations. The series specifically has a set of forces called the Blue Moon, modeled after Russian and Soviet Union troops. Those details likely explain why Nintendo had cold feet about launching the game, though it never cited an exact content reason for the delay. It hasn’t indicated that its altering content from the original Game Boy Advance games in light of the invasion.

The release has been quite a long time coming, as it seems that Nintendo has been sitting on a finished game for well over a year. Last April, a Switch owner who had preordered and preloaded the game reported that the game had accidentally unlocked early for them. Nintendo reportedly canceled the purchase and refunded it, though they were still able to play through a few missions.

Barring more unexpected world events, Nintendo Switch owners can finally play Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp when it launches on April 21, 2023.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations