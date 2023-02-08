Everything announced at the February 2023 Nintendo Direct

Nintendo is the king of digital video game showcases, and it’s back with another one to help jumpstart its 2023. This February 2023 Nintendo Direct is likely the final big one ahead of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s release, so we’re hoping to learn a lot more about that game today. Additionally, other upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusives Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and Pikmin 4 could flesh out the show’s lineup.

Of course, we’re also anticipating new reveals that give us a better idea of the Nintendo Switch’s summer and fall game lineup. This Nintendo Direct will likely feature a lot of game announcements and reveals, and it can be tough to keep track of them all. That’s why we’ll be recapping everything Nintendo announces during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct right here.

Pikmin 4 lets you ride a tiny dog

Pikmin 4 - Nintendo Direct 2.8.23

We got our first full in-depth look at Pikmin 4 to kick off the Direct, and learned more about its story and gameplay. We saw exactly what it means to play from a Pikmin’s perspective, as the camera was much closer to the playable character than in previous games. Otherwise, it looks like the approachable RTS series fans have fallen in love with, now with Ice Pikmin and a small dog-like that you can ride. We also got a more specific release date for Pikmin 4, as Nintendo says it will release the long-awaited sequel on July 21.

Splatoon 3’s expansion pass brings us back to Inkopolis

Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Direct 2.8.23

Splatoon 3’s expansion pass will reintroduce Inkopolis in its first wave of content this Spring. Callie and Marie will perform there during Splatfests. We also got a teaser for a new story set in an area that seems devoid of any color, titled Side Order.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is finally coming out in April

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp - Release Date Announcement - Nintendo Direct 2.8.23

Originally slated for release in December 2021, we won’t have to wait much longer for Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp, a remake of two titles in the GBA strategy game series. After an indefinite delay following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Nintendo has finally revealed that Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp will be released on April 21.

Nintendo Switch Online is getting Game Boy games

Nintendo Switch Online - Game Boy & Game Boy Advance Announcement - Nintendo Direct 2.8.23

Game Boy and Game Boy Advance Games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online. The base version of the service will include Game Boy games, which support visual Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket, and Game Boy Color filters. The launch lineup includes Tetris, Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX, Gargoyle’s Quest, Game & Watch Gallery 3, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Metroid II – Return of Samus, Wario Land 3, and Kirby’s Dream Land. Meanwhile, Expansion Pass holders will get GBA games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, WarioWar Inc: Mega Microgame$, Kuru Kuru Kuruin, Mario Kart Super Circuit, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap.

Metroid Prime Remastered is out today

Metroid Prime Remastered - Reveal Trailer | Nintendo Direct 2023

During the Direct, Nintendo announced Metroid Prime Remastered for Nintendo Switch. This is an enhanced version of the classic GameCube game, but now supports dual stick controls. Metroid Prime Remastered launches later today, with a physical version out on February 22.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still looks fantastic

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #2

As expected, we got a lengthy look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom during this Nintendo Direct, and got a better idea of what this game really is. We see Hyrule under siege and Link fighting many enemies across its open world. We then see Link freefalling through the air, grinding on rails, and driving various vehicles. On top of all that, Nintendo reaffirmed that the game will still release on May 12. A Collector’s Edition and new Link amiibo will also be available on the same day.

Everything else

Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s next DLC wave will feature add party member Masha and more on February 15.

Sega announced Samba De Amigo Party Central . It will be released on this summer.

. It will be released on this summer. Fashion Dreamer was announced and will launch later this year.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania got a March 6 release date.

Bithell Games’ Tron: Identity got an April release window.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective comes to Nintendo Switch this summer.

Investigation-focused RPG DecaPolice was announced by Level 5 with a 2023 release window.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon’s segment provided an overview of its gameplay.

Disney Illusion Island got a gameplay overview and July 28 release date.

We learned that Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass’ DLC Wave 2 will feature classic characters Hector, Soren, and Camilla. Wave 3 will include Chrom and Robin, and Veronica. Wave 4 will introduce new story content titled Fell Xenologue.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie was announced with a Juen release window.

Octopath Traveller 2 gets a new demo today.

We Love Katamari Reroll was announced by Bandai Namco Entertainment and will be released on June 2.

Katamari Damacy Reroll now has a free trial for Nintendo Switch Online members.

Sea of Stars got an August 26 release date, and a demo is releasing today.

Omega Strikers was announced.

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collections was announced with a June 1 release date. Each game included will also be available separately on that day.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe will feature a brand new Magalor Epilogue. The game is also getting a demo today.

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code launches on June 30.

MonolithSoft RPGs Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and Baten Kaitos Origins are getting remastered for Nintendo Switch this Summer.

Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals time was announced and will be released later this year.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam was revealed.

New course Yoshi’s Island and playable character Birdo are part of Wave 4 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass.

A sizzle reel highlighted Minecraft Legends, Blanc, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Have a Nice Death, WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Tales of Symphonia Remastered.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations