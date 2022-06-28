 Skip to main content
Everything announced at the June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase

Lagging behind a strong State of Play from Sony and an excellent Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase from Microsoft, Nintendo is holding a presentation of its own. It’s not a full-blown Nintendo Direct, though. Instead, this June 28 presentation is a Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase, the first of its kind since 2020. As the showcase’s name suggests, this will be shorter than a typical Nintendo Direct and mainly focused on what third-party developers and publishers are bringing to Nintendo Switch in the coming months. 

As Nintendo said this presentation would contain  “roughly 25 minutes of info on upcoming third-party #NintendoSwitch games” on Twitter, don’t expect the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 or Metroid Prime 4 to show up here. Still, there are plenty of cool games like Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope that we predict will make an appearance here, and we’ll have a clearer idea of what the biggest third-party Nintendo Switch games of 2022 are once this showcase concludes. We will keep track of everything announced during the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase, so you can look below and see everything Nintendo and its partners reveal throughout the event.

Nier Automata is coming to Nintendo Switch

nier automata robot fight
Nier: Automata/Square Enix

One of the most notable announcements of this Partner Showcase, we learned that the critically acclaimed Nier Automata is finally coming to Nintendo Switch. It’s one of PlatinumGames best titles and has an amazing story, so be sure to check this out on Switch if you haven’t already. It’s a native port, and not a cloud version either. Nier Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition launches on October 6.

First Look at Return to Monkey Island gameplay

A sksleton plays a violin in Return to Monkey Island.

After it was confirmed earlier this year, we finally got a deeper look at Return to Monkey Island’s story and gameplay. It’s got a distinct and pretty new art style and looks faithful to how the old Monkey Island games play. It will be released in 2022.

Everything else

  • Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak got a launch trailer
  • Puzzle adventure game Lorelei and The Laser Eyes was announced a 2023 launch exclusive for Nintendo Switch. 
  • Super Bomberman R 2 announced with 2023 release window.
  • Megaman Battle Network: Legacy Collection announced with 2023 release window.
  • Pac-Man World Re-Pac, a remake of the classic 3D platformer, was announced and launches on August 26. 
  • Text-free animal adventure game Blanc announced with a February 2023 release window. 

