The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 delayed to 2023

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been delayed. The game will now launch in spring 2023, though it still doesn’t have a firm release date.

The highly-anticipated Zelda game was originally slated for a 2022 launch, though Nintendo had yet to share a specific timing window. That led fans to speculate that a delay could be incoming. Nintendo confirmed those worries with a short video updating the game’s release plans.

In the video, producer Eiji Aonuma states the delay bluntly, though doesn’t give a reason for it. He notes that the team is working diligently on the sequel and apologizes for the delay, but that’s about all fans get from the 90-second clip.

The video does contain a small tidbit of footage from the game, which includes some brand new footage. First, we see some clips from the E3 2021 trailer with Link teleporting to the sky. Then, we see a quick clip of Link approaching a pool of light and taking out what appears to be a destroyed or corrupted Master Sword. That few seconds of footage raises a whole slew of new questions, as Aunoma states that the game has “new gameplay elements” during the clip.

While the lack of Zelda in 2022 is a blow to gamers, it shouldn’t make too much of a difference for Nintendo. The company is currently in the midst of a banner year having already released Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Kirby and the Forgotten Land. With Nintendo Switch Sports, Splatoon 2, Bayonetta 3, and more coming, Switch owners will likely be busy until spring 2023.

