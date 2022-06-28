 Skip to main content
After years of wishing, Persona games are coming to Nintendo Switch

George Yang
By

In today’s June Nintendo Direct Mini, Atlus revealed that Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Nintendo Switch.

Persona 5 Royal will be the first one to be released on October 21. Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will arrive later. Earlier this month during the Xbox & Bethesda showcase, Atlus previously revealed that the three games would be released on Xbox and appear on Xbox Game Pass as well.

Shortly after, Atlus also confirmed a PC release for Persona 5 Royal and Persona 3 Portable via Steam. Persona 4 Golden has already been out on PC since 2020.

The mainline Persona games were primarily on PlayStation platforms, with the occasional spin-offs also released on other platforms such as PC and Nintendo Switch. Persona 5 Strikers and Persona 4 Arena Ultimax are recent examples. However, now the Persona series can be experienced by new players as a result of expanding its platform reach.

Persona 3 Portable was first released on the PlayStation Portable in 2011 here in the west. Persona 4 Golden is an enhanced port of the 2008 PS2 game for the PlayStation Vita; it was released in 2012.

Persona 5 was first launched in September 2016 in Japan and in April 2017 in the west for both PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. Persona 5 Royal is an enhanced version of the game for PlayStation 4. Earlier this month, it was also announced to receive a native PlayStation 5 port.

So far, it’s unknown whether Persona 5 Royal or Persona 3 Portable will be verified for Steam Deck. However, Persona 4 Golden is, so there’s a good chance that it will be for the other two games.

