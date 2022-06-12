These three Persona classics are headed to Xbox and PC

The Persona series is finally headed to Xbox for the first time ever, as announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. The games include Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal — all of which will be available on Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC.

You’ll be able to play Persona 5 Royal on Xbox starting on October 21. The rest of the games will come at a later date. Check out the announcement trailer from Microsoft’s big show.

Bringing the series to Xbox has been heavily requested for years, as Persona has primarily been made available on PlayStation platforms, with a few spin-offs coming to Nintendo systems, as well. The series has been around since 1996, but truly began to pick up steam with the launch of Persona 3 in 2006, along with Persona 3 Portable — an upgraded version — for PSP in 2009.

Persona 4 Golden, an expanded version of the fourth installment, then came out for the PS Vita in 2012, reaching even more players. After that, Persona 5 launched for PS4 in 2017, with the Royale edition releasing in 2019, offering more gameplay features and story enhancements. All three of these games are the definitive versions, each offering improvements from their original counterparts.

Microsoft has made strides to work more closely with Japanese developers in recent years, adding to its massive offering across its consoles and PC. And last-gen is included too, as the series will hit Xbox One, as well as Xbox Series X/S, and PC by summer 2023.

Here’s hoping the next Persona game launches on Xbox day and date alongside other platforms.

