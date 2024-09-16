 Skip to main content
These Switch bundles come with one of Nintendo’s best multiplayer game for free

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Peach and Yoshi on hovering racer vehicles looking at the camera.
Nintendo is kicking off the holidays early with two new Switch bundles set to release “early this fall” that will basically give you a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Online for free.

Nintendo announced the bundles on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. The bundle with the regular Nintendo Switch and Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers will cost $300, while the one with the Switch OLED and white Joy-Cons will sell for $350. Both bundles include a console, a digital download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online.

The Switch OLED normally costs $350, while the regular Switch goes for $300, so you’re getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and its Switch Online subscription service, which Nintendo values at $80, for free essentially. There’s no release date just yet, and preorders aren’t available, but stay tuned for updates over the coming weeks.

While Mario Kart 8 Deluxe released its last DLC in 2023 in the form of the Booster Course Pass, it’s still the most successful Nintendo Switch game of all time, and one of the best Switch multiplayer games. Meanwhile, Switch Online is basically required for multiplayer, so it’s an obvious choice for such a bundle. Depending on your plan, you can also share it with up to eight family members or friends and get access to cloud saves. Nintendo also releases ports of classic games to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and has been consistently adding new ones. You can play games like GoldenEye 007, Star Fox 64, Super Mario World, and a whole bunch of Legend of Zelda classics like Majora’s Mask.

The bundles might be one of the last times to get such a deal on the Switch. Nintendo has been gearing up for the eventual release of the Switch’s successor. We have no information on this just yet, but rumors suggest it could be released early next year.

