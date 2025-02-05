 Skip to main content
The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is coming in early April

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer

Nintendo has given us an official time for its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct: April 2 at 9 AM ET, 6 AM PT. A Direct had been promised when Nintendo first revealed the Nintendo Switch 2, but in its usual fashion, the company provided only the bare minimum details. And even though we now know the exact time of the stream, Nintendo hasn’t given any more information on the console itself.

Nintendo says the Switch 2 Direct will give viewers a closer look at the console (and will probably reveal a few games for it). So far, there are quite a few theories about the handheld, but nothing has been confirmed.

Given the initial reveal, it’s likely that we’ll see more about the new Mario Kart 9 and maybe find out more about its mechanics.  There’s also a better-than-zero chance Nintendo will show more of the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4 and Pokemon Legends: Z-A at the event, perhaps announcing both games as launch titles.

Nintendo has already confirmed that much of the Switch’s library will be backwards compatible with the Switch 2, but that some games won’t be. What games those are hasn’t been confirmed, but we suspect any game that uses the Switch’s built-in IR sensor might get left behind. Some rumors suggest the Switch 2 might have an updated IR sensor that could enable these games to be played, but all we can do for now is guess.

Of course, the biggest piece of information that everyone wants to find out is the Switch 2 release date. For now, Nintendo has only given a vague 2025 window. This event will, fingers crossed, confirm a release date and a price.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more.
The Nintendo Switch 2 marks the end of the ‘toy’ video game console
The Switch 2 on a blue background.

I still have a clear memory of Christmas Day 2001. After a morning of eagerly unwrapping my gifts, my parents rolled out one more surprise that I'd been so desperately anticipating. I tore off the wrapping paper and there it was: the Nintendo GameCube. Without a second of hesitation, I pulled it out of the box and started poking and prodding every button on the little box. It wasn't just a fancy new electronic device; it was a toy.

That used to be the dual function of a video game console. Each one was unpredictable, bringing entirely new innovations or gimmicks that begged to be played with as much as the games. The ones that didn't at least got playful with their design. That's slowed with each passing generation. Vibrant colors has been replaced with black and white plastic. Xbox console designs now border on brutalist. Everything is slowly converging to one unified vision of what a video game console looks like.

Read more
The best split-screen Switch games
The cast of Super Mario Party Jamboree.

The Nintendo Switch introduced many innovations when it was released, with the most prominent being the ability to play the console as a handheld or docked in a TV. What isn't talked about as often is how amazing the Joy-Con controllers are for enabling split-screen play. Thanks to each one being able to function as a full controller, you can start playing the best Switch games with a friend without investing in more hardware. With such a deep library of games, many of which are multiplayer, you have an overwhelming number of options for the best split-screen games. If you've got a partner ready to play, we'll help you pick the best split-screen games you can play today.

There aren't a ton of upcoming Switch games left, but you should still browse that list for more options while we wait for the Switch 2.

Read more
Don’t expect these games to be backwards compatible with Nintendo Switch 2
Wario and his friends appear in WarioWare: Move It! key art.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer

Yesterday, Nintendo revealed its next console, the Nintendo Switch 2, via a short video. The clip didn't reveal too much outside of its design and a brief glimpse of the next Mario Kart game. We did get one crucial detail, though: the system is compatible with Nintendo Switch games, both digitally and physically. There is one caveat that has fans nervous, though. Nintendo says that select games won't be backwards compatible, but it hasn't explained what that means yet.

Read more