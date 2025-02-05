The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is coming in early April

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer

Nintendo has given us an official time for its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct: April 2 at 9 AM ET, 6 AM PT. A Direct had been promised when Nintendo first revealed the Nintendo Switch 2, but in its usual fashion, the company provided only the bare minimum details. And even though we now know the exact time of the stream, Nintendo hasn’t given any more information on the console itself.

Nintendo says the Switch 2 Direct will give viewers a closer look at the console (and will probably reveal a few games for it). So far, there are quite a few theories about the handheld, but nothing has been confirmed.

Given the initial reveal, it’s likely that we’ll see more about the new Mario Kart 9 and maybe find out more about its mechanics. There’s also a better-than-zero chance Nintendo will show more of the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4 and Pokemon Legends: Z-A at the event, perhaps announcing both games as launch titles.

Nintendo has already confirmed that much of the Switch’s library will be backwards compatible with the Switch 2, but that some games won’t be. What games those are hasn’t been confirmed, but we suspect any game that uses the Switch’s built-in IR sensor might get left behind. Some rumors suggest the Switch 2 might have an updated IR sensor that could enable these games to be played, but all we can do for now is guess.

Of course, the biggest piece of information that everyone wants to find out is the Switch 2 release date. For now, Nintendo has only given a vague 2025 window. This event will, fingers crossed, confirm a release date and a price.