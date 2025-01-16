Mario Kart 9 quietely revealed alongside the Nintendo Switch 2

The next Mario Kart game has been revealed via the first official Nintendo Switch 2 trailer. The clip shows us a very short glimpse at what is most likely Mario Kart 9 running on the console.

Nintendo revealed the Switch 2 today in a short video. The clip focused solely on the system’s design, which matches recent leaks out of CES. While there was almost no software featured during the reveal, Mario Kart shows up at the very end of the clip, teasing the series’ next game.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer

The snippet we saw today is vague. We see Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Peach, and more characters riding around a track. On overhead shot shows a brief glimpse at more racers, like Pauline, Baby Mario, and Wario.

Recommended Videos

The track itself is a highway-themed course that takes racers through a desert with some American west influence. We see a roadside pitstop in the form of a Yoshi-themed diner and some big rig trucks on the road. It’s a straightforward track with long stretched, some sandy turns, and cactuses on the side.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

We only get to see a bit of the Switch 2’s updated graphical power here, though the leap doesn’t seem too noticeable at a glance. It looks the way you’d expect a Mario game to look, though it’s certainly a crisp, smooth image that we see in the trailer.

That’s about all we’re getting for now. Nintendo did not release an official store page for it, nor reveal its official title. If you want to know more, you’ll likely have to tune in for the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2.