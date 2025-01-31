 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Ridge Racer 64 sees its first-ever re-release on Nintendo Switch Online

By
Two players play Nintendo Switch.
Getty Images

Ridge Racer 64 is now available for Nintendo Switch Online. For those keeping track, this is the first time in 25 years the game has been available (legally) on anything but the Nintendo 64 itself. Who wants to dust off an old consoleThe classic racing game is available to all Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers starting today.

Ridge Racer 64 first hit shelves in 2000, near the end of the console’s lifespan. That put it in competition with other games like Gran Turismo 4 and Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed. Less than a year after its launch, the PlayStation 2 released and dominated console sales for years to come — and that means Ridge Racer 64 flew under the radar for a lot of people.

Recommended Videos

Despite being 25 years old, the graphics still hold up well. There’s a certain charm that accompanies the somewhat blocky textures, and hearing the announcer shout his trademark line of “Riiiiiiidge Racer!” is a dose of pure nostalgia. The game only has three tracks, but three varied environments create a total of nine courses to test your skills on.

Nintendo 64 – January 2025 – Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Players start the game out with four vehicles to choose from, but there are a total of 32 in the game that can be unlocked, including the megacar-inspired Atomic Purple, based off the Lotec C1000.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Be aware, though: this game has a notorious difficulty spike in the later part of the game that stumped many racers. There are multiple different gameplay modes, including Car Attack and Time Attack, as well as several multiplayer game types that let you challenge your friends.

Tossing Ridge Racer 64 into the lineup brings the number of N64 games on Nintendo Switch Online to a whopping 38. This includes other major titles like Perfect Dark, Turok 2, and Banjo-Tooie. A Nintendo Switch Online membership costs $4 per month or $20 per year, but to get access to Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 titles, you’ll need to pay $50 in total (though a family plan is $80 and allows up to eight people to use it, for those that want to save a few bucks.)

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
3 retro classics to play on Nintendo Switch Online this weekend (May 3-5)
Kirby and his friends post in Kirby and the Amazing Mirror art.

With rumors of a new Nintendo console heating up, it's once again time to accept that the Switch's long lifespan is coming to its end. 2024 will likely be the system's last full year before a successor steals its thunder. That's apparent in Nintendo's recent first-party offerings, as the system is getting a lot of remasters and niche curveballs this year. As exclusives like Endless Ocean: Luminous underwhelm, you may have found yourself looking for reasons to fire up your Switch.

Thankfully, you have a lot of great excuses to do so if you're subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online. The service is home to plenty of classic games from the NES up to the Nintendo 64. Even if you're a game historian, there's a good chance you haven't played everything Switch Online has to offer. This weekend, I have three recommendations for anyone looking to fire up some great, old games. These aren't random picks; I've chosen three games that feel spiritually linked to some of this spring's biggest games.
Kirby and the Amazing Mirror

Read more
The Nintendo Switch just got 2 surprise games — and they’re both worth grabbing
A teddy beat sits on an embroidery hoop in Stitch.

If you were unable to catch this week's Nintendo IndieWorld showcase, then you missed a surprisingly loaded show. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes got a May release date, WayForward showed off its Yars' Revenge revival, and Steamworld Heist 2 got an exciting reveal. In the midst of all those headlines, two smaller games were surprise released on the platform: Stitch and Sticky Business. Don't sleep on either of them, as they're both worth a purchase.

Both games are ports of previously released games, but both went a bit under the radar upon their original launch. Sticky Business modestly launched last summer on PC, whereas Stitch has actually been around since 2022 as an Apple Arcade exclusive. The latter even has an Apple Vision Pro version now that can be played in mixed reality. I can't blame anyone for missing either, but their Switch releases offer a good opportunity to catch up with some quiet hidden gems.

Read more
Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers: how they work and eligible games
Princess Peach.

Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers vanished from the eShop in 2019, but they've since made a triumphant return. Though they won't be perfect for everyone, these vouchers are ideal for folks interested in playing multiple Switch games throughout the year and looking to save a few bucks on their purchase. After buying a voucher, you'll be able to browse an ever-growing selection of digital Switch games -- including Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Tears of the Kingdom -- and snag them at a discount.

Curious about the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher program? Here's everything you need to know about the unique program.
How Nintendo Switch Vouchers work

Read more