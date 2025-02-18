 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Nintendo is doing away with Gold Points after March 24

By
Two men browse the soon to be defunct Wii U eShop.
Nintendo

Nintendo’s excellent Gold Points reward program is going the way of Ultima on March 24. The program first launched in March 2016 and allowed customers to earn points for purchasing both physical and digital games, and those points could be used toward future purchases. Earned points were equivalent to roughly 5% of the price, so a $60 purchase would give the shopper around $3.

That said, you can still use any Gold Points you have saved up, and you can continue to earn them until March 24. After that, you won’t be able to earn additional points, but any existing points will remain valid for 12 months after you received them. There’s another caveat: any physical game purchases can still be redeemed for points, even after the cutoff date.

Recommended Videos

The reasoning behind Nintendo’s decision isn’t clear. The company issued a statement, but it provided no information beyond boilerplate comments. “We thank you for supporting the My Nintendo Rewards program, and hope you will continue to enjoy the other features of the program.”

A Nintendo Switch with a list of cloud saves on the display.
Nintendo

The timing of the decision is also suspect, falling ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2. Although the company has not explicitly stated the discontinuation is related to the launch of the Switch 2, it’s difficult not to suspect otherwise. However, it’s also likely that Nintendo plans to introduce a new or re-structured loyalty program with the announcement of the console.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

If you have physical games that you haven’t redeemed yet, now is a great time to do so. The Nintendo eShop holds regular sales, and using your Gold Points is a great way to stock up on low-cost indie titles for next to nothing.

The sudden announcement isn’t out of the ordinary for Nintendo. The company has a history of axing existing programs, often with next to no warning ahead of time. A similar situation occurred with the closure of the Wii U and 3DS eShops in 2023.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
What the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal didn’t tell us: specs, price, and more
A black and pink Switch 2 joy-con.

The speculation can finally end. The Nintendo Switch 2 was officially revealed this morning, confirming weeks of rumors. Those leaks wound up being accurate, as the system's design and features seem to match what we saw at CES 2025. Case closed ... right?

Not so fast. While we did get our first glimpse at the handheld today, actual details on it are sparse. Sure, we saw its new Joy-cons, redesigned kickstand, mouse-like features, and more. We even got a brief glimpse at Mario Kart 9. But Nintendo didn't share much in the way of hard details, saving that information for a bigger showcase on April 2. Here's just a few of the unanswered questions that still linger.
Specs

Read more
Mario Kart 9: Everything we know so far
Mario Kart running on a Switch 2.

Mario Kart 8 has easily earned its spot as one of the best Switch games ever made despite being a WiiU port. Even though it wasn't brand new, it was the perfect game to reveal the Switch with, but we've had plenty of time to master all the tracks over the years. Nintendo decided to recreate that moment when revealing the Switch 2 by showing off a new entry in the kart racing franchise. While the game wasn't technically named Mario Kart 9, there's a good chance Nintendo will stick to its naming formula for this entry. Fasten your seatbelts because we're going activate Star Power and blast through all the information we know so far about Mario Kart 9.
Release window

There is no release date for Mario Kart 9, but considering it was shown off with the Switch 2 reveal, it is almost guaranteed that it will be a lunch game. Sadly, we don't know the Switch 2 release date yet, either, except that it will be in 2025. We should know more after the next Nintendo Direct in April.
Platforms
Technically Mario Kart 9 could be a cross-platform game, but the only system we know for sure it will run on is the Switch 2. We would guess it would be a Switch 2 exclusive, but will update you once we get confirmation either way.
Trailers
Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer

Read more
Where and when you can play the Switch 2 before release
Mario Kart running on a Switch 2.

Nothing is more exciting than a new console, and the Switch 2 might be the most highly anticipated system yet. Nintendo finally made an official announcement on January 16 with a glimpse at the new hardware and promised to deliver more information in April. While it didn't give us that all-important release date as we hoped, it did fill us in on some important details like if it is backwards compatible. But what is most exciting is that Nintendo is letting consumers go hands-on with the new system long before release. You have to be in the right place at the right time to be one of the first to play a Switch 2. These are all the locations and dates for the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience.
Nintendo Switch 2 Experience dates and locations

Nintendo will be visiting multiple major cities around the world to give players a chance to play the Switch 2 before launch. While we don't know what games will be playable just yet, we are confident they will be worth the trip for anyone able to make it. Here is a full list of the announced cities and dates for the Nintendo Switch Experience. The only details we don't know are specific hours, but we will update this article as soon as we learn more.

Read more