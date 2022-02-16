Nintendo is ending Wii U and 3DS eShop service

Nintendo has announced the end of its eShop service for the Wii U console and 3DS handheld. The eShop will stay live on those devices until late March 2023, after which players will no longer be able to purchase games or download eShop apps and services for those devices.

After the closure, players will still be able to redownload games and DLC that they already own, use online play, and download software updates.

As of late March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make Nintendo eShop purchases for the Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. More info: https://t.co/uGoxCcDZ70 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 16, 2022

While the eShop will stay live until the end of March 2023, there are a few earlier deadlines that those wanting to make last-minute purchases should be aware of. After May 23, 2022, players can no longer add funds to their Nintendo account via a credit card on a Wii U or 3DS.

The next deadline is August 29, 2022, after which players won’t be able to add funds using a Nintendo eShop Card on the Wii U or 3DS. However, download codes for games can still be redeemed until the eShop’s ultimate closure in March 2023.

The company has not announced a date for the end of online play and updates for either system.

Nintendo’s FAQ for the closure explains that “this is part of the natural lifecycle for any product line as it becomes less used by consumers over time.” This is similar to what the company did for the Wii’s Wii Shop Channel, which was closed on January 30, 2019, over 12 years after its introduction. While Nintendo is generally good about supporting its legacy consoles even after new ones have been released, they must be put out to pasture eventually in order for the company to focus on new endeavors.

