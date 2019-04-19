Here are the best games to play with your friends on the Nintendo Switch

Digital Trends
Part of the Nintendo Switch‘s appeal is its versatility. You can play it at home on the TV and on the go in portable mode. This versatility also applies to multiplayer games, which can be played with single Joy-Con controllers, in tabletop mode, and wirelessly both online and locally. Nintendo created a console that encourages community. If you’re looking for games to play with friends and family, here are the best Nintendo Switch multiplayer games.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The greatest Mario Kart game Nintendo has made, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers an endless supply of multiplayer fun. Well, and rage of course. No one likes to get hit by a blue shell by some slacker after maintaining the lead for the entire race. Boasting split-screen and wireless local multiplayer and online support, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe truly is the most fun when played alongside friends and family.

The impressive track list, which includes courses both old and new, and slick, easy-to-learn controls make it a perfect party game for both casual gamers and Switch enthusiasts. The competitive battle modes offer nice alternatives to the traditional races as well. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a must-buy Switch game.

Read our full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe review

Splatoon 2

The sequel to one of the Wii U’s most surprising games happens to be one of the best Switch games you can play today. In Splatoon 2, you take control over an Inkling with a penchant for covering large swaths of Inkopolis with paint. The default game mode is a 4v4 battle that tasks teams with spreading paint using various guns and brushes. Turf Wars is a fun spin on the territory control format.

Additional competitive modes tweak the formula, such as a roaming tower defense mode with an area that gradually moves. Along with competitive multiplayer, co-op is available via Salmon Run, a three-round match objective-based match against the CPU. The only downside of Splatoon 2′s robust multiplayer suite is that it doesn’t support split-screen multiplayer. You either have to play online or through local wireless with multiple Switch consoles. Still, it’s a wonderful experience, even as it approaches its second birthday.

Read our full Splatoon 2 review

Overcooked 2

Do you enjoy yelling directions at your significant other, brother, sister, or grandfather who has never played a video game before? Yes? Great, then you should absolutely play Overcooked 2, the cooperative cooking game that ruins weekends and family get-togethers. Two to four players race against the clock to prepare dishes for hungry patrons. You must chop, fry, and place ingredients onto plates before racing finished meals over to the counter.

Ingredients can be tossed to teammates as well, but the frantic pace of the orders makes chaos just one wrong move away. Not to mention the kitchens constantly shift, creating a pseudo-platforming game on top of the already tall task at hand. Once your relationships are ruined, you can compete in competitive multiplayer to prove who was the weakest link. Overcooked 2 is a blast, even if it’s extremely stressful. It supports both local and online multiplayer.

Mario Tennis Aces

As the only Mario sports game currently on Switch, Mario Tennis Aces is really a no-brainer. This simple to pick up tennis sim follows the mantra of all Mario sports games before it. It’s earnest in its dedication to recreating the sport while spinning it enough to give it an arcade feel.

Each character has a different style of play, but all have special moves and the power to break their opponent’s rackets. The various courts, too, introduce some zaniness to the traditionally proper sport. Mario Tennis Aces has both local and online multiplayer, including multi-round tournaments.

Read our full Mario Tennis Aces review

Minecraft

This sandbox game needs no introduction at this point. A decade old, Minecraft still delights millions of gamers today. The Nintendo Switch version lets you bring your created worlds on the go, some of which may be infused with Nintendo-themed decorations and characters.

Up to four players can occupy a world in local multiplayer, building and exploring together in harmony. Online multiplayer, including cross-platform play, lets you explore and inhabit worlds both near and far. The only limit in Minecraft is your imagination, and multiple imaginations working together are better than one.

Super Mario Party

Super Mario Party has been a Nintendo console staple since the Nintendo 64 era. With more than a dozen entries to its name, chances are you’ve played the interactive board game series before. On Switch, Super Mario Party has the classic Party mode, complete with over 80 minigames to partake in between turns. The four main boards are dynamic, making each round interesting.

Super Mario Party also adds Partner Party, a 2v2 mode with a grid-based movement system. As a pleasant alternative, Partner Party relies on strategy more than the main mode. Super Mario Party also has a rhythm minigame mode and a co-op river raft mode. Though its online multiplayer is very minimalistic, Super Mario Party is an ideal game to play on family game nights. Up to four players can play at once, but only single Joy-Con controllers can be used (you’ll need four total). So no handheld mode or Pro controller support for this party, sadly.

Puyo Puyo Tetris

Puyo Puyo Tetris combines two beloved puzzle franchises to create one of the greatest grid-based puzzler packages of all time. Supporting both local and online multiplayer for up to four players, you can play under a variety of rulesets, including a challenging mode that drops both Puyo Puyos and Tetr0minoes on the same grid.

You can also play each puzzle game individually, so if you just want to play Tetris or Puyo Puyo, the option is available. While Tetris 99, the awesome free-to-play (for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers) battle royale spin on Tetris, is also a viable puzzle option on Switch, you play that with 98 other strangers. It doesn’t have the intimate feel of Puyo Puyo Tetris.

Snipperclips: Cut it Out, Together!

Snipperclips: Cut it Out, Together! is one of the Switch’s most innovative multiplayer games. Two players take control of anthropomorphic pieces of paper. Each stage is a small puzzle that, to complete, requires some quality teamwork. This usually means snipping portions of each other with scissors to create the correct shapes to retrieve objects, press buttons, or reach inaccessible areas.

Snipperclips has a cute aesthetic, with each level feeling like the page of a notebook filled with different utensils. A party mode for up to four players introduces some feverish competition, such as a great basketball minigame. Snipperclips is as clever as it is funny, and Snipperclips Plus adds dozens of new stages and new ways to experience previously completed levels.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is certainly the ultimate fighting game on Nintendo Switch. The iconic Nintendo brawler with fighters from franchises both near and dear to Nintendo and outside of the Nintendo’s sphere altogether is a game you and your friends could easily sink hundreds of hours into.

With tons of stages and characters to choose from — with even more on the way — Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is always a dynamic experience, especially when enjoyed with friends and family. Ultimate supports up to eight player multiplayer both online and offline (on a single console!). The real question isn’t whether you should buy it, but if you and your competitors will agree on whether items should be turned on or off.

Read our full Super Smash Bros. Ultimate review

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Diablo III: Eternal Collection compiles the 2012 base game and all of the excellent post-launch DLC into one package. The dungeon crawling action RPG focuses heavily on loot, offering a rewarding loop for those who take the time to replay areas and engage with the seasonal content updates. Though Diablo III is fun solo, it becomes an even more addictive experience when you squad up with three friends either locally or online. It’s the best multiplayer RPG on Switch.

Fortnite: Battle Royale

When you buy a Nintendo Switch, one of the first things you should do is download Fortnite: Battle Royale. It’s free-to-play and remains one of the most popular games on the platform. The battle royale game that focuses on building on the fly certainly isn’t for everyone, but if the loop grips its claws into you, well, you’re in for hundreds if not thousands of hours of online multiplayer fun. Fortnite also doesn’t require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play, so it’s truly a free experience.

Read our full Fortnite: Battle Royale review

The Jackbox Party Pack 3

The Jackbox Party Pack 3 is a party game that contains five unique board games for up to eight players to compete in. There’s Trivia Murder Party, a quiz show that requires you to compete against a diabolical killer; Guesspionage, a clever guessing game; Fakin’ It, a game revolving around deception, and more. Like Super Mario Party, The Jackbox Party Pack 3 is a great choice for game nights, especially for adults.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle‘s multiplayer isn’t available from the jump, but not long until your adventure in this tactical strategy game you’ll unlock the Buddy Dome, a separate campaign for two players.

Each player controls two characters in the objective-based campaign. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is an excellent and hilarious strategy game that excels even further when played cooperatively. This is also a great game to use to introduce the genre to younger players.

Read our full Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle review

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe includes both New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi U, two excellent Mario sidescrollers ported from the Wii U. All of the more than 100 levels can be played with up to four players cooperatively, and the two new playable characters, Nabbit and Toadette, make the game easier for younger players. In addition to the main campaigns, there are a few competitive multiplayer modes to add to the fun.

Read our full New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe review

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 is a great spiritual successor to NBA Jam. The 2v2 arcade basketball game has all of the current NBA teams, a ton of current players and legends such as Michael Jordan.

Up to four players can play at once (two on each team) in fast-paced games that feature tons of high-flying, ridiculous dunks and zany power-ups that create the over-the-top gameplay that NBA Jam fans have missed for so long.

For fans of more traditional basketball sims, NBA 2K19 is the better choice, as it adheres to the realism of 5v5 basketball. But for those who want a casual sports game, look no further than NBA 2K Playgrounds 2.

