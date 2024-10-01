 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Another Nintendo Switch emulator has shut down

By
Cloud saves, which are supported through Nintendo Switch Online
Nintendo

Another day, another Nintendo console emulator that has ceased operations. A developer at Switch emulator Ryujinx announced on its Discord that it’s shutting down.

The message, shared to X (formerly Twitter) by video game news aggregator Wario64, says that the lead developer on the project, known as “gdkchan,” was contacted by Nintendo and told to “stop working on the project, remove the organization and all related assets he’s in control of.” Nintendo also offered some sort of agreement, although the terms are unknown.

Recommended Videos

Apparently gdkchan didn’t reveal to at least developer “riperiperi,” who posted the statement, what he decided, but all download links have been scrubbed from the website. At the time of this writing, the Github directory has been archived and is now read-only.

Related

“Thank you all for following us throughout the development,” riperiperi wrote. “I was able to learn a lot of really neat things about games that I love, enjoy them with renewed qualities and in unique circumstances, and I’m sure you all have experiences that are similarly special.” You can read the full statement below.

Looks like Ryujinx (Switch emulator) is dead pic.twitter.com/gE1qH30Axs

&mdash; Wario64 (@Wario64) October 1, 2024

Rumblings that something had happed to Ryujinx, an open-source Switch emulator written in C# that worked across Windows, macOS, and Linux, began Tuesday morning. Subreddit users noticed that the app stopped working, Github was returning an error, and any download links had vanished. Some theorized that the Github had been hacked or that there was a fixable issue, and other Discord messages seemed to confirm it wasn’t on account of Nintendo legal action.

Ryujinx isn’t the first Switch emulator to get taken down after Nintendo reached out. Competitor Yuzu settled with Nintendo in March, agreed to pay a sum of $2.4 million, and was shut down. Nintendo originally sued the developers for infringing on its copyright (or the DMCA) and for facilitating piracy of Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo also recently sued the developer of open-world survival game Palworld for infringing on multiple patents, although it didn’t disclose what those patents were.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Palworld is coming to mobile despite Nintendo lawsuit
A Tocotoco in Palworld.

Palworld will continue its global dominance thanks to a new partnership with PUBG: Battlegrounds publisher Krafton, which hopes to bring the popular survival game to mobile.

Krafton announced the deal on Wednesday, saying that it wouldn't be just porting the game to mobile. Rather, it will be reinterpreting it for mobile platforms through a licensing agreement. PUBG Studios, a subsidiary of Krafton that is the main team behind PUBG: Battlegrounds, will be handling development.

Read more
We’re now one step closer to Xbox One emulation on PC
An Xbox controller sits on a floor next to a stack on Xbox One games.

A new community project announced earlier this month is finally giving emulation fans a potential way to play Xbox One games on Windows PCs, overcoming one of the biggest hurdles for console emulation in recent memory.

XWine1 isn't an emulator; rather, it's a translation layer that takes Xbox software and "translates" it to run on a Windows PC. This is similar to how the Proton compatibility layer works on the Steam Deck, taking Windows titles and making them compatible with the Deck's Linux-based OS.

Read more
Wii cult classic MySims feels right at home on Nintendo Switch
A house is customized in MySims: Cozy Bundle.

Last weekend, I was at a wedding when I struck up a conversation with a stranger. When she asked what I did for work and I mentioned I wrote about video games for a living, she was eager to tell me about her favorite games. A personal favorite of hers that I wasn’t expecting to hear? MySims. The somewhat obscure spinoff had a short life in the Nintendo Wii era, delivering a more approachable Sims experience built for casual audiences.

Lucky for my new wedding pal, MySims is making a surprise comeback this year with MySims: Cozy Bundle. The re-release packages up both the original MySims and the fantasy-driven MySims Kingdom with a few modern touches. I went hands-on with the package at a Nintendo holiday preview event, where I got a taste of how these cult classics have been reimagined for Nintendo Switch. Though not much has changed, there are two welcome -- and much needed -- adjustments that fans will appreciate.

Read more