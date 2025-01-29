The best open-world games on Switch

Even when the system launched, the Nintendo Switch was clearly the weakest console of the generation. While the best PS5 games and best Xbox Series X games were pushing graphics to the limit, Nintendo was more focused on delivering fun experiences you could play on your TV or in handheld mode. Despite its lack of raw power, which the Switch 2 addresses to some degree, it hasn’t stopped the system from delivering amazing open-world games with vast landscapes to explore. Sure, they may not have the best graphics, but the simple fact that such massive experiences are playable on the Switch makes them technical marvels. These aren’t watered-down experiences where it counts, which is the fun factor, so let’s list off the best open-world games for the Switch you should be playing.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Play 94% 94% 4.5/5 4.5/5 Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Nintendo EPD Production Group No. 3 Publisher Nintendo Release May 12, 2023 Where else could we start than with the sequel to the game that reinvented what open-world games could be after years of stagnation? Breath of the Wild was, if you’ll excuse the pun, a breath of fresh air in how it encouraged natural exploration and rewarded the player’s creativity. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doubles down on that design ethos, but more than doubles the size of Hyrule. In addition to dozens of smaller sky islands to explore, there’s an entire underground world that is far more deadly than the overworld. If that wasn’t enough, the ability to design and build nearly any mechanical object you could think of with the new powers opened the game up to amazing, hilarious, and inspiring creations. Of all the worlds we’ve explored, this is one we still find ourselves wanting to return to. Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - First Look Trailer - Nintendo E3 2019

Pokémon Scarlet Play 72% 72% 3.5/5 3.5/5 Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Turn-based strategy (TBS), Adventure Developer Game Freak Publisher Nintendo Release November 18, 2022 We first got a taste of what an open-world Pokémon game could be with Legends: Arceus, but that felt more like a test run for Scarlet and Violet. We would be remiss to not mention that this game does not run well. Frame rates chug and textures are poor. There’s no excuse for those faults, but we can’t say that we still didn’t love our time adventuring around and encountering Pokémon in the field. Seeing all the new and iconic monsters roaming around like real creatures has been a dream of all Pokémon fans for years, and this game finally brings it to life. There isn’t as much interactivity to be found here as some other games, but there are plenty of biomes to explore and the sense of adventure has never been greater. The DLCs also add new areas to test your skills in. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Reveal Trailer Nintendo Switch 2022 HD

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Anniversary Edition Play 98% 98% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Bethesda Game Studios Publisher Bethesda Softworks, Xbox Game Studios Release November 11, 2021 When the Switch was originally shown off, Skyrim was the “big” third-party game revealed for it. Sure, this is technically an Xbox 360 and PS3 game , but it holds up as one of the most influential open-world games ever made. The fact that the entire region of Skyrim can be taken on the go was novel at first but felt so right once we actually got our hands on it. There is a main quest here involving dragons and ancient powers, but so much of what makes Skyrim great is found off the main path. You can join the thieves guild and work your way up the ranks, explore the various caves and dungeons, or learn crafting to build and sell armor and weapons. The world is as deep as it is vast, making it well worth revisiting on the Switch even if you’ve played it elsewhere. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Trailer

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Play 94% 94% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer CD Projekt RED Publisher WB Games, cdp.pl, Spike Chunsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment Release May 19, 2015 Alongside Skyrim, The Witcher 3 was a title that raised the bar for open-world games at the time of its release. It doesn’t try to do a bit of everything like Skyrim, but is a much deeper and narrative-driven experience. The main story is lengthy and filled with complex characters in a world that feels incredibly real despite the existence of magic and monsters. Even the side quests, of which there are hundreds of hours worth, deliver compelling stories with questions that challenge your morals with tough questions that don’t have clean answers. Plus, you could even argue that buying the game just to play the card game Gwent is worth it. It might look a little crunchy on the Switch, but the world of The Witcher 3 is still one of a kind. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Developer Diary: Creating the Sound (Official)

Minecraft Play 81% 81% Platforms Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Windows Phone, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Simulator, Adventure Developer Mojang Studios Publisher Mojang Studios Release December 19, 2016 It almost feels like cheating to put Minecraft on this list, but no one can deny that the open-world nature of the game is part of what makes its popularity so enduring. The blocky art style means the Switch isn’t losing out when it comes to visuals compared to other platforms, and in fact has a leg-up over most since you can take your experience on the go. Unlike other open-world games, each time you start a new world in Minecraft it is randomly generated to keep that sense of exploration and discovery feeling new. Or, you can settle on a world and completely reshape it to be whatever you want. It is the ultimate sandbox experience that makes its world the canvas for your creativity. Minecraft: Better Together Update is now live! Togetherness ACTIVATED!

No Man's Sky: Nintendo Switch Edition Play Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Adventure, Indie Developer Hello Games Publisher Hello Games Release October 07, 2022 Why settle for an open-world game when you can have an entire universe to explore? The story of No Man’s Sky‘s redemption is well documented at this point so there’s little need to even talk about the poor state the game launched in when it has more than lived up to its initial promise in the years since. Today, No Man’s Sky is a game that allows you to live out all your most ambitious sci-fi dreams. You can cruise around looking for planets to explore, build bases, go on quests, and so much more. Somehow, the game continues to get bigger and bigger as its developer continues to support the game to this day with massive (free) expansions that have kept its community happy and thriving. No Man's Sky - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch