The Nintendo Switch games with the best graphics

Releasing alongside the Switch in 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a breathtaking achievement for the fledgling console, proving quite handily that its lower specs weren’t going to hold it back. Breath of the Wild’s stunning open world remains a high point for the Switch even today, with the game maintaining its spot as one of the most scenic titles available for the hardware. So, if you want a massive open world to explore without sacrificing too much visually, this one continues to be your best option.

Read less