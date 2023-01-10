Look — no one is going to argue that the Nintendo Switch is a graphical powerhouse on par with other modern consoles. Released in 2017 as a hybrid device, its lower specs make sense, of course, given that Nintendo designed the Switch to function as both a home entertainment system and a handheld. Despite the console not bringing high-end hardware to the table, though, many developers have found ways to pull off some visually impressive titles over the past half-decade. Here are some of the Nintendo Switch games with the best graphics.

Super Mario Odyssey Trailer 90 % 4/5 E10 Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Adventure Developer Nintendo Publisher Nintendo Release October 27, 2017 Released early in the Switch’s lifespan, Super Mario Odyssey marks the titular plumber’s first official game on the system, and it’s clear that Nintendo went all out. Not only is it an exceptional game from start to finish, but it sports some downright gorgeous art direction that makes the most of what the console can do. Every level is a beautifully detailed wonderland that is a joy to explore, setting the bar high for games that came in the years after its release. Read our full Super Mario Odyssey review Read less Read more Super Mario Odyssey - Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 Trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Trailer 92 % 4.5/5 E10 Platforms Wii U, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Nintendo Publisher Nintendo Release March 03, 2017 Releasing alongside the Switch in 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a breathtaking achievement for the fledgling console, proving quite handily that its lower specs weren’t going to hold it back. Breath of the Wild’s stunning open world remains a high point for the Switch even today, with the game maintaining its spot as one of the most scenic titles available for the hardware. So, if you want a massive open world to explore without sacrificing too much visually, this one continues to be your best option. Read our full The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild review Read less Read more The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - E3 2014 Announcement Trailer [HD]

Astral Chain Trailer 83 % T Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure Developer PlatinumGames Publisher Nintendo Release August 30, 2019 Astral Chain is a frenetic action game that doesn’t pull any punches in the graphics department, either. Though it might’ve been a truly jaw-dropping sight on a more powerful console, it still makes excellent use of its anime style to offset the hardware limitations of the Switch to ensure that a moment never passes when the game isn’t looking its absolute best. It helps that it consistently runs smoothly and is an absolute joy to play, too. Read less Read more

Luigi's Mansion 3 Trailer 84 % E Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Adventure Developer Next Level Games Publisher Nintendo Release October 31, 2019 Though he’s often sidelined in favor of his more popular brother, Luigi’s own horror-lite games are usually a delight to play, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 is no exception. While sucking up ghosts and foiling their devious plans is always a great time, it’s even better that the game is so pretty. The giant haunted mansion is filled to the brim with interesting locales brought to life with detailed visuals and creative art direction. Luigi really deserves more credit than he gets, you know. Read less Read more

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Trailer 84 % E Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Adventure Developer Grezzo Publisher Nintendo Release September 20, 2019 Though not quite the type of technical achievement as Breath of the Wild, the 2019 remake of The Legends of Zelda: Link’s Awakening packs an art style worth admiring. Channeling a chibi-like vibe with a bright, colorful aesthetic, Link’s Awakening is one of the Switch’s most vibrant titles, with no shortage of charm to go around for anyone just looking for a smile. If you want an old-school Zelda experience with fresh coat of paint, this one’s for you. Read less Read more The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Rayman Legends Trailer 85 % E10 Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Adventure Developer Ubisoft Montpellier Publisher Ubisoft Entertainment Release August 30, 2013 Mario may be Nintendo’s beloved mascot, but he’s not the only platforming hero in town. Originally released near the end of the seventh generation of consoles, Rayman Legends received a port to the Switch in 2017 – and it brought its dazzling visuals with it. You might try your best, but when it comes to hand-animated art styles, it’s going to be a true challenge to find a game quite as elegant as this one. Read less Read more

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Trailer 85 % 4/5 E10 Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Adventure Developer HAL Laboratory Publisher Nintendo Release March 25, 2022 It’s no surprise that games developed internally from Nintendo come sporting among the best graphics on the Switch, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land is no exception to that rule. This exciting title is bright and colorful at its best, with incredibly detailed levels that never cease to amaze from both a visual, animation, and gameplay perspective. It helps that Kirby is so cute, though, right? Read our full Kirby and the Forgotten Land review Read less Read more Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Trailer 88 % 4/5 T Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Monolith Soft Publisher Nintendo Release July 29, 2022 Regardless of which game you pick to play out of the Xenoblade franchise (all three mainline games are available on the Switch now), you’re in for a treat graphically, as the beloved role-playing series is known for vistas that seem simply impossible on Nintendo’s hardware. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is likely the prettiest of the bunch, though, showcasing the true capabilities of a system in its later years, all while offering one of the console’s best RPG journeys. Read our full Xenoblade Chronicles 3 review Read less Read more Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Monster Hunter Rise Trailer 83 % 4.5/5 T Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure Developer Capcom Development Division 2 Publisher Capcom Release March 26, 2021 While it may not be the most striking entry in the franchise as a whole, Monster Hunter Rise is easily the best the series has ever looked on a handheld device. This thrilling adventure offers plenty of monster hunting and crafting while managing to push out a staggering level of detail – though it’s worth noting you may see some occasional frame dips as a result. Even so, being able to play a well-rounded Monster Hunter game on the go is worth such a minor sacrifice. Read our full Monster Hunter Rise review Read less Read more Monster Hunter Rise - Announcement Trailer

Yoshi's Crafted World Trailer 79 % E Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Platform Developer Good-Feel Publisher Nintendo Release March 29, 2019 Though Yoshi started off as a sidekick for Mario, the lovable dinosaur has made its own path forward in a line of well-received games. The most recent is Yoshi’s Crafted World, which combined the usual gameplay of the series with a world made up of common household supplies. Exploring levels made of cardboard and paper cut-outs shouldn’t be stunning, but Nintendo really showed what sheer dedication to an art style can achieve with this one. Read less Read more Yoshi for Nintendo Switch - Official Game Trailer - Nintendo E3 2017

