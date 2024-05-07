 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Nintendo confirms that Switch 2 and a June Direct are coming

By
A Nintendo Switch Red and Blue system.
Nintendo

Nintendo has finally confirmed two important things that people were speculating about. First off, we learned that another Nintendo Direct showcase will be taking place this June. More importantly, Nintendo finally confirmed that it is working on a Nintendo Switch successor and said we’d learn more about it within this fiscal year.

This all came from a statement by President Shuntaro Furukawa on Nintendo’s corporate X (formerly Twitter) account. “We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015,” the post confirms. “We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.”

Recommended Videos

The simple confirmation of another Nintendo console is a big deal, as the Japanese gaming giant had not commented on that at all until now. That hasn’t stopped a flurry of rumors about the platform, which has become colloquially become known as Nintendo Switch 2, including made-up release windows from AI companies. The most widely believed reports right now suggest that the Nintendo’s Switch successor will launch sometime in spring 2025, which doesn’t conflict with Ninntedo’s promise to talk about the hardware by the end of the fiscal year (March 2025). As Furukawa’s statement says, though, don’t expect the announcement to be a major part of the next Nintendo Direct.

Related

That Nintendo Direct will be taking place this June, we’ve learned. A more specific date and time has not been shared yet. It’s a presentation that the Nintendo Switch sorely needs, though, as the system does not have a concrete game release lineup following Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD this June. Hopefully, we learn more about games like Metroid Prime 4 or Pokemon Legends Z-A there.

Regardless of what’s shown off, this is a very exciting day for Nintendo fans. By this time next year, we’ll be fully aware of what the follow-up to the Nintendo Switch is, and might even be playing on it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Smite 2 Founder’s Editions available now, closed alpha coming in May
A lineup of gods in Smite 2.

Smite 2 Founder's Editions are now available for purchase on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC -- but there's a catch: the game won't be playable until its first closed alpha weekend next month.

Smite 2 developer Titan Forge has confirmed that the MOBA's first closed alpha weekend is coming sometime this May, and that the only way to access this early look at the game is by purchasing a Founder's Edition, available starting today.

Read more
World of Goo 2 might just be the Nintendo Switch’s next must-own co-op game
A built structure in World of Goo 2.

When I sat down to demo World of Goo 2 at this year’s GDC, I noted to the developers on hand how surprising it was to see a sequel after so long. “It’s been, what? Ten years?” I said. I was very far off the mark: They noted that the original World of Goo launched in 2008. After playing a few levels (and having an existential crisis over time’s rapid passing), I’d find myself wondering how such an obvious slam dunk didn’t come sooner.

Like its predecessor, World of Goo 2 is a physics-based puzzle game where players craft structures from little, gooey critters. It presents a series of engineering challenges, as poorly built structures will topple under the weight of all those jiggly little pals. Rather than reinventing that concept entirely, World of Goo 2 adds some wild new ideas onto that stable structure that opens up its puzzle potential. The result is a chaotic co-op game that’s a perfect fit for the Nintendo Switch.

Read more
How to transfer data from Nintendo Switch to Switch OLED
Pokémon on Nintendo Switch OLED.

If you've picked up a new Nintendo Switch OLED, you already know that it's a substantial upgrade from the previous iterations of the console. What you may not know, however, is how to transfer your data from your old Switch to your new Switch OLED.

Unfortunately, the transfer process isn't as straightforward as you might expect, so it can be confusing to get things going. However, we've got all the details on how to migrate your user data from one Switch to another, even if you don't have access to your previous system and best Switch games. Here's how to transfer your data from your Switch to the Switch OLED.
How to transfer data from Switch to Switch OLED
Step 1

Read more