Nintendo confirms that Switch 2 and a June Direct are coming

Nintendo has finally confirmed two important things that people were speculating about. First off, we learned that another Nintendo Direct showcase will be taking place this June. More importantly, Nintendo finally confirmed that it is working on a Nintendo Switch successor and said we’d learn more about it within this fiscal year.

This all came from a statement by President Shuntaro Furukawa on Nintendo’s corporate X (formerly Twitter) account. “We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015,” the post confirms. “We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.”

The simple confirmation of another Nintendo console is a big deal, as the Japanese gaming giant had not commented on that at all until now. That hasn’t stopped a flurry of rumors about the platform, which has become colloquially become known as Nintendo Switch 2, including made-up release windows from AI companies. The most widely believed reports right now suggest that the Nintendo’s Switch successor will launch sometime in spring 2025, which doesn’t conflict with Ninntedo’s promise to talk about the hardware by the end of the fiscal year (March 2025). As Furukawa’s statement says, though, don’t expect the announcement to be a major part of the next Nintendo Direct.

That Nintendo Direct will be taking place this June, we’ve learned. A more specific date and time has not been shared yet. It’s a presentation that the Nintendo Switch sorely needs, though, as the system does not have a concrete game release lineup following Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD this June. Hopefully, we learn more about games like Metroid Prime 4 or Pokemon Legends Z-A there.

Regardless of what’s shown off, this is a very exciting day for Nintendo fans. By this time next year, we’ll be fully aware of what the follow-up to the Nintendo Switch is, and might even be playing on it.

