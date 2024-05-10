 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 new Nintendo Switch games you should try this weekend (May 10-12)

By

Two players play Nintendo Switch.

If you only tend to follow the biggest video game releases, it may seem like the Nintendo Switch is currently in a game drought. The system has only gotten a handful of niche releases last year, like Endless Ocean: Luminous, that haven’t been Zelda-level hits. Zoom out a bit, though, and you’ll find that Nintendo’s aging system is still thriving. That’s thanks to vibrant indie and third-party scenes that are keeping the platform engaging.

If you’re looking for a new Switch game to play this weekend, you actually have more to choose from than you might realize. The system got several games this week, from a chaotically fun Pac-Man game to a genuine game of the year contender. Here are three games to check out on Switch, all of which are worth picking up this weekend.

Recommended Videos

Animal Well

A blob stands in a capybara room in Animal Well.
Bigmode

The biggest new release this week isn’t a first-party franchise game, but a deceptively deep indie platformer. Animal Well is a new Metroidvania in which players navigate a labyrinthian environment full of mysteries and animals. It almost feels like a modern Atari classic, with screen-based platforming challenges and seemingly simple controls that put an emphasis on movement over combat. Its distinct retro style and eerie atmosphere make it worth picking up on its own, but there’s an even more compelling reason to dive in on opening weekend.

Related

Animal Well is loaded with secrets. I’m not just talking about some hidden collectibles that you’ll find while wandering. No, the mysteries here are much grander and will take a full community to solve. I’ve been playing the game for about a month now, working with a Discord full of other reviewers to unravel it. Without spoiling much, all I can say is that you will be shocked when you discover how deep the secrets here go. Jump in this weekend if you want to experience that before everyone else solves them for you.

Little Kitty, Big City

A cat holds bread in Little Kitty, Big City.
Double Dagger Studio

If you played Stray when it came out and wished there were more games starring cats, this is your moment. Little Kitty, Big City is out now, and it’s a delight. The small-scale open-world adventure has players controlling a black cat that accidentally gets lost in a city after falling from its apartment perch. That gives way for a sleek and charming little game that’s all about finding a way back home while causing as much mischief as possible.

It plays a bit like a Saturday morning cartoon thanks to its colorful art style and expressive animations. During the journey, you’ll knock over potted plants, pounce on unsuspecting birds, annoy city-goers by tripping them up, and hunt down stamina-increasing fish. And that’s just a taste of all the feline activities packed in to this compact package. Considering that you can play through it all in a few hours, it’s a perfect choice for a lazy Sunday afternoon.

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs

Pac-Men chase one another through a beach maze in Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs.
Bandai Namco

If you’re looking for a multiplayer game this weekend, there’s a surprising option out there that’s easy to overlook. Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs is a new version of a 64-player elimination game that was originally exclusive to Google Stadia. There’s a good chance you didn’t play it when it first released, but you shouldn’t sleep on it now. Chomp Champs is a surprisingly fun slice of multiplayer chaos — and one that fills the Pac-Man 99 sized hole in the Switch’s library.

Each round, 64 players are dropped into a series of interconnected mazes. The goal is to be the last Pac-Man standing by clearing mazes and racking up points. The twist is that players can actually enter one another’s boards and cause problems. You could sneak into a rival’s board, steal their power pellet, and eat them, for instance. Ideas like that make this a fun addition to the Pac-Man franchise’s long history of multiplayer games. Jump into a few rounds this weekend if you’re looking for some casual fun.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
If you grew up playing typing games, you’ll adore Cryptmaster
A floating head looks in a box in Cryptmaster.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve found myself reflecting a lot on the kinds of games I played as a kid growing up in the 1990s. That’s not just for nostalgia’s sake; several new releases this month hark back to that era. Crow Country is a throwback to PlayStation 1 horror games, while Endless Ocean: Luminous almost plays like a big-budget educational game. But nothing has brought me back more than Cryptmaster.

Published by Akupara Games, Cryptmaster is a traditional dungeon crawler with a very untraditional twist: It’s a typing game. If you instantly know what that means, there’s a good chance you’re nursing some mid-30s back pain right now. Games that taught kids how to type on a keyboard had a mainstream moment in the 1990s thanks to high profile games like Mario Teaches Typing.

Read more
Nintendo Switch 2: release date rumors, features we want, and more
Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals

Rumors of a Nintendo Switch 2 (or Switch Pro) have been circulating for years. Whispers of the next-gen Nintendo console first started when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was initially teased in 2019, gained steam when the Switch OLED launched in 2021, and are increasing now that the standard Switch has been out for six years.

There's no doubt that the Nintendo Switch is a fantastic console -- it has a unique and impressive game library (with more upcoming games slated for this year), the number of features included with Nintendo Switch Online is constantly improving, and it's still our favorite portable console -- but it isn't without its flaws. There's enough room for improvement to warrant an entirely new console in the near future. Nintendo recently announced that we wouldn't see a Switch upgrade in the next fiscal year, meaning the absolute earliest we get a look at a new Nintendo console would be in late 2024.

Read more
How to play left-handed in Counter-Strike 2
A character holding a gun in the left hand in Counter Strike 2.

Unless you're a lefty, you may not notice that every shooter, including Counter-Strike 2, always has you playing as a right-handed character. While it may not seem like a big deal, it just feels awkward for people who primarily use their left hands to get used to seeing games that way, especially when previous versions of this game allowed you to play as a southpaw. And, if you're playing at the highest level, swapping hands can make peaking corners much easier. While it was missing for almost the first year of the game, Counter -trike 2 has finally allowed players to swap hands and play however is more natural and comfortable for them. Here is how to set your preferred handedness in Counter-Strike 2 and swap it on the fly.
How to swap handedness

If you want to set your character to always play either left- or right-handed, the best way is to set your preferred handedness in the settings. Open up your settings and go into Game > Item and scroll down to the Preferred Viewmodel Left/Right Handedness option. The drop-down menu will let you choose between right and left so you will always default to that view.

Read more