If you only tend to follow the biggest video game releases, it may seem like the Nintendo Switch is currently in a game drought. The system has only gotten a handful of niche releases last year, like Endless Ocean: Luminous, that haven’t been Zelda-level hits. Zoom out a bit, though, and you’ll find that Nintendo’s aging system is still thriving. That’s thanks to vibrant indie and third-party scenes that are keeping the platform engaging.

If you’re looking for a new Switch game to play this weekend, you actually have more to choose from than you might realize. The system got several games this week, from a chaotically fun Pac-Man game to a genuine game of the year contender. Here are three games to check out on Switch, all of which are worth picking up this weekend.

Animal Well

The biggest new release this week isn’t a first-party franchise game, but a deceptively deep indie platformer. Animal Well is a new Metroidvania in which players navigate a labyrinthian environment full of mysteries and animals. It almost feels like a modern Atari classic, with screen-based platforming challenges and seemingly simple controls that put an emphasis on movement over combat. Its distinct retro style and eerie atmosphere make it worth picking up on its own, but there’s an even more compelling reason to dive in on opening weekend.

Animal Well is loaded with secrets. I’m not just talking about some hidden collectibles that you’ll find while wandering. No, the mysteries here are much grander and will take a full community to solve. I’ve been playing the game for about a month now, working with a Discord full of other reviewers to unravel it. Without spoiling much, all I can say is that you will be shocked when you discover how deep the secrets here go. Jump in this weekend if you want to experience that before everyone else solves them for you.

Little Kitty, Big City

If you played Stray when it came out and wished there were more games starring cats, this is your moment. Little Kitty, Big City is out now, and it’s a delight. The small-scale open-world adventure has players controlling a black cat that accidentally gets lost in a city after falling from its apartment perch. That gives way for a sleek and charming little game that’s all about finding a way back home while causing as much mischief as possible.

It plays a bit like a Saturday morning cartoon thanks to its colorful art style and expressive animations. During the journey, you’ll knock over potted plants, pounce on unsuspecting birds, annoy city-goers by tripping them up, and hunt down stamina-increasing fish. And that’s just a taste of all the feline activities packed in to this compact package. Considering that you can play through it all in a few hours, it’s a perfect choice for a lazy Sunday afternoon.

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs

If you’re looking for a multiplayer game this weekend, there’s a surprising option out there that’s easy to overlook. Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs is a new version of a 64-player elimination game that was originally exclusive to Google Stadia. There’s a good chance you didn’t play it when it first released, but you shouldn’t sleep on it now. Chomp Champs is a surprisingly fun slice of multiplayer chaos — and one that fills the Pac-Man 99 sized hole in the Switch’s library.

Each round, 64 players are dropped into a series of interconnected mazes. The goal is to be the last Pac-Man standing by clearing mazes and racking up points. The twist is that players can actually enter one another’s boards and cause problems. You could sneak into a rival’s board, steal their power pellet, and eat them, for instance. Ideas like that make this a fun addition to the Pac-Man franchise’s long history of multiplayer games. Jump into a few rounds this weekend if you’re looking for some casual fun.

