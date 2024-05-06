 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

A former Stadia exclusive comes to PC and consoles this week, and it’s a blast

By
Pac-Man runs from ghosts on a graveyard themed board in Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs.
Bandai Namco

If you’re a fan of Pac-Man, you’re in luck. On May 9, Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs (not the catchiest name, is it?) hits PC and all major consoles. The online-only multiplayer release is a battle royale game where 64 players fight to survive across interconnected mazes. It’s a chaotic use of the Pac-Man formula that fans of the series should enjoy.

If all of this sounds oddly familiar, it’s because the game originally launched nearly four years ago … as a now-lost Google Stadia exclusive.

Recommended Videos

Originally released on November 17, 2020, Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle was touted as one of Stadia’s key exclusives. Like so many other games, it was nearly lost to time when Stadia shuttered on January 18, 2023. Since it was a true exclusive for the service, it seemed like fans would never get a chance to play it again. Thankfully, it’s back. And that’s good news, because the newly updated version is a fun multiplayer curiosity that deserved a second chance.

Related

In Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, 64 players chomp through mazes simultaneously and fight to be the last Pac standing. That idea would be explored later in the Nintendo Switch exclusive Pac-Man 99 (another game that’s now defunct), but the idea is much more successful here. The big difference is that players get more opportunities to interact with one another. At different intervals, paths will open that lead to rival players’ mazes. Players can mess with one another, stealing their valuable fruits or gobbling up one another’s power pellets. It’s all a bit more tense and cutthroat than the comparatively lonely Pac-Man 99.

Pac-Men chase one another through a beach maze in Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs.
Bandai Namco

It’s also a bit more confusing. There’s a lot happening on screen, and the in-game tutorial only explains so much. Power-ups can appear in mazes from time to time. Some are straightforward, like an item that freezes ghosts (and any other humans in the maze) in place. Others aren’t terribly well explained, which can make early battles feel a little hectic. Its scoring system can be hard to figure out too, as it’s not initially clear if players need to get the highest score to win or survive. An odd mission system that gives players certain tasks to complete only clutters it more.

While there’s a learning curve here, Chomp Champs is good fun once you get a sense of how it all works. The core Pac-Man gameplay is as tight as it needs to be and it has a creative way of ramping up in complexity. Anytime players clear a board, the difficulty rises. The ghost AI gets smarter and the maze becomes trickier to navigate. That infuses some rising tension into battles as the final players will need to showcase some serious skills to outwit one another.

My best match came down to a long one-on-one duel where my rival and I spent a good 10 minutes battling it out in one maze. I kept trying to bait them into corners so I could grab a power pellet and chomp away one of their lives. It’s ruthless fun, though the endgame can drag once it’s down to two equally skilled players who don’t die easily (power-ups like extra lives drag that time out even more). It’s not the most elegant version of Pac-Man, but it’s a great test of endurance for pros.

As a re-release, Chomp Champs doesn’t bring too many new ideas to the table. It’s a fairly stripped-down multiplayer package with one core mode, a ranked playlist, and some cosmetics to buy with coins earned from playing. The new version does add crossplay support, though, which should help it reach a more consistent player count than Stadia ever could. Its $20 price tag does feel a touch high for what’s offered here, but there’s some solid multiplayer action to be found here for those who want to dive in.

Even if it’s not a revelatory Pac-Man game, I’m thrilled to see Mega Tunnel Battle rescued from Stadia jail. Stadia’s sudden shutdown in 2023 created a true preservation crisis for games like this. Every exclusive on the platform deserved to make its way to modern platforms, but that’s ultimately up to developers to decide if it’s worth the resources. In the case of Mega Tunnel Battle, I’d say the effort is worth it when you’re dealing with one of gaming’s most iconic franchises. Here’s hoping that Pac-Man 99 can find new life one day, too.

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs launches on May 9 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
3 Xbox Game Pass games you need to play this weekend (May 3-5)
Senua in Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.

Another weekend is upon us, and you're probably looking for some games to kill time with over the course of it. We're in a bit of a lull right now ahead of a flurry of releases starting next week, so it's a great time to dip back into the Xbox Game Pass catalog and check out some games that you may have missed. There are three games in particular that I think you should check out this weekend if you're looking for something to play.

One is an unsettling adventure that's getting an Xbox-exclusive sequel later this month. The next is a finely animated roguelike indie that recently made its way to Microsoft's gaming subscription service. Finally, there's a relaxing adventure that gives players a lot of freedom, yet is short enough to beat in a weekend. If you're having trouble deciding what to play this weekend, give one of these games a shot.
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Read more
3 underrated PS Plus games you should play this weekend (May 3-5)
The main character of Tales of Kenzera: Zau stands with two elemental items.

PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra have been around for almost two years, and during that time the subscription service has established itself as an ample competitor to Xbox Game Pass. That means there is a wealth of great games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners to check out if they're looking for something to play this weekend. I think PS Plus subscribers should be looking toward some of the more underrated games in the subscription service this weekend too.

I have three particular picks in mind. The first is an enjoyable Metroidvania that came to PS Plus' game catalog when it launched just a couple of weeks ago and deserves a lot more attention than it's getting. After that, there's an action-platformer that pays homage to series like Ninja Gaiden that you should check out before it leaves the catalog. Finally, there's a PS2-era Star Wars game that fills the niche a recently canceled game would have.
Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Read more
If you’re not using PlayStation Stars, you’re missing out
Three phone screens with the PlayStation Stars app.

I wouldn't blame you if you forgot PlayStation Stars existed. In fact, I would guess the majority of people out there have no idea what that even is, but PlayStation's reward program deserves more attention than it's getting.

Launched in the summer of 2022, PlayStation Stars is a program meant to reward players for engaging with the PlayStation ecosystem. You can take on challenges to earn digital collectibles and, more importantly, coins that can be redeemed for games, store credit, and some premium in-game currencies.

Read more