Best Buy Memorial Day sale: Save $50 on the Xbox Series X

We don’t see many Xbox Series X deals, so it’s great to see $50 off the Microsoft Xbox Series X at Best Buy at the moment. It normally costs $500, but right now you can buy it for $450, a small but useful price cut for anyone considering buying a new console. Pair it up with one of the best Xbox Game Pass deals and you can’t go wrong. If you’re keen to find out more about the console, keep reading and we’ll explain all.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X

Considered to be one of the best gaming consoles for Microsoft fans, the Microsoft Xbox Series X may have divisive looks but it’s supremely powerful with a wealth of games. The console provides 12 teraflops of power with support for DirectX ray tracing, 4K gaming, and even has a custom 1TB SSD for storage so it doesn’t skip a beat anywhere. It has lightning-fast load times with gameplay of up to 120 FPS ensuring everything looks fantastic. Arguably its best feature though is Quick Resume. That means you can easily leave where you left things even after turning the console off. It’s hugely useful and it’s quick too so your console is always ready for you to return.

The Microsoft Xbox Series X uses all your previous Xbox accessories like your wireless controllers and headsets which is pretty useful, while it also allows you to play optimized versions of games from generations gone by, right back to the original Xbox in some cases. As our review explains, Xbox Game Pass is pretty much a must-have to get the most out of the console but it’s worth it. Games like Halo Infinite, Starfield, and Forza Horizon 5 are available on the subscription service and it feels like you’ll never run out of options here. There are plenty of indie games too as well as family-friendly options so there’s something for everyone here.

The Microsoft Xbox Series X usually costs $500 but right now, you can buy it for $450 at Best Buy. The $50 saving could easily be put towards Xbox Game Pass so you’re all set for the future. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

