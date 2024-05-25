 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: Save $50 on the Xbox Series X

By
Xbox Series X with controller.
Photo by

We don’t see many Xbox Series X deals, so it’s great to see $50 off the Microsoft Xbox Series X at Best Buy at the moment. It normally costs $500, but right now you can buy it for $450, a small but useful price cut for anyone considering buying a new console. Pair it up with one of the best Xbox Game Pass deals and you can’t go wrong. If you’re keen to find out more about the console, keep reading and we’ll explain all.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X

Considered to be one of the best gaming consoles for Microsoft fans, the Microsoft Xbox Series X may have divisive looks but it’s supremely powerful with a wealth of games. The console provides 12 teraflops of power with support for DirectX ray tracing, 4K gaming, and even has a custom 1TB SSD for storage so it doesn’t skip a beat anywhere. It has lightning-fast load times with gameplay of up to 120 FPS ensuring everything looks fantastic. Arguably its best feature though is Quick Resume. That means you can easily leave where you left things even after turning the console off. It’s hugely useful and it’s quick too so your console is always ready for you to return.

The Microsoft Xbox Series X uses all your previous Xbox accessories like your wireless controllers and headsets which is pretty useful, while it also allows you to play optimized versions of games from generations gone by, right back to the original Xbox in some cases. As our review explains, Xbox Game Pass is pretty much a must-have to get the most out of the console but it’s worth it. Games like Halo Infinite, Starfield, and Forza Horizon 5 are available on the subscription service and it feels like you’ll never run out of options here. There are plenty of indie games too as well as family-friendly options so there’s something for everyone here.

Related

The Microsoft Xbox Series X usually costs $500 but right now, you can buy it for $450 at Best Buy. The $50 saving could easily be put towards Xbox Game Pass so you’re all set for the future. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Still looking for a PlayStation Portal? It’s in stock right now
A Pulse Elite, DualSense, and PlayStation Portal sit on a table.

It’s been a long time coming, but we’re finally seeing stock for the PlayStation Portal creep through. That means one of the better PlayStation deals right now is being able to buy the PlayStation Portal at Best Buy for $200. It wasn’t that long ago that stock was non-existent, so if you’ve been itching to play PS5 games on the move, this is your chance to do so. Here’s what to expect from your purchase.

Why you should buy the PlayStation Portal
The PlayStation Portal is an affordable way to play your PlayStation collection while on the move or simply while in front of the TV with family and not in a position to load up the console itself. All you need is a Wi-Fi connection and you’re all set.

Read more
Best video game deals: PlayStation 5, Xbox S and X, Nintendo Switch

While PC gaming is still quite dominant, a large portion of the gaming community games on consoles like the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. To that end, if you're looking to pick up some new games, we've gone out and hunted some of our favorite video game deals, and some of these include items on our list of best PS5 games, best Xbox Series X games, or best Nintendo Switch games. Of course, if you only have one of the consoles and just want to focus on game deals for that, then check out our individual collections of our favorite PS5 game deals, Xbox game pass deals and Nintendo Switch deals.

Best PS5 game deals
Deathloop -- $25, was $60

Read more
Best Xbox Series X and Series S deals: discounts and bundles
Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles.

When the first Xbox came out, a lot of folks didn't know what to do with it, especially given that it was essentially a big black brick with a huge X on it. Since then, the console has seen a lot of success, and the latest versions, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, have become quite popular. Of course, you may be one of the folks who doesn't have one, or just bought one and is looking for some great deals, which is why we've gone out and found some of our favorites and compiled them below. Once you pick one, round out your experience with Xbox Game Pass deals and a few video game deals. We also have a list of great PlayStation deals if you're weighing your options between the two consoles.
Xbox Core Wireless Controller -- $52, was $65

Whichever Xbox you buy, you get a standard controller but how about having one that shows off some of your personality? Or one that means you can play games on the couch with your buddies or family. That's where the Xbox Core Wireless Controller is so useful. Available in many different colors, you get all the benefits of an ergonomic design with sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort. Up to 40 hours of battery life is convenient while it connects via Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth so you can use it with your PC, phone or tablet too.

Read more