The 6 best TVs for Xbox Series X in 2024

Microsoft makes a lot of great hardware, but one category it hasn’t explored is TVs. That means you'll be shopping outside the brand to get something good for your new Xbox Series X, as you won't find a single Microsoft TV available in 2024. Thankfully, there's no shortage of powerful TVs that play nicely with Microsoft's gaming console, including many from its closest competitor, Sony.

If you're ready to upgrade your game room or looking to purchase a new console, here are the six best TVs for Xbox Series X. All of these are perfect companions for your gaming sessions, as they offer great refresh rates, little input lag, and output incredible images.

Samsung Class QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

The best overall TV for Xbox Series X

Pros Multiple available sizes

Samsung Gaming Hub

4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate Cons Larger models quickly get expensive

Specifications Resolution 4K Refresh rate 120Hz Sizes 55 inches to 85 inches

The Samsung Class QN85C is the best TV for most Xbox Series X owners. Available in a variety of sizes, featuring a compact design, and capable of producing vibrant images, it's the ideal way to build a robust game room.

Xbox Series X owners will benefit from support for 4K output and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring their games look great and run smoothly. What really makes this TV perfect for gaming is its dedicated Gaming Hub – which lets you quickly adjust settings and view various tips related to getting the most out of your display. It's a cool feature, and one that can't be found on many TVs.

Aside from those important specs, the QN85C supports Q-Symphony 3.0 to help you build a robust audio system, Dolby Atmos, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus (a fancy way of saying it'll keep up with fast-paced games), and Neo Quantum HDR for crisp images in both bright and dark environments. And for certain content, you can make use of the 4K upscaling technology to bring non-4K content to a higher standard.

Despite all this tech, the 75-inch model is often on sale for around $1,500. For something more affordable, consider snagging the 55-inch model for just over $1,000. Coupled with its sleek footprint and the reliability of Samsung, the QN85C Neo is hard to beat when shopping for your Xbox Series X.

LG C3 OLED

Runner-up

Pros Slim design

LG Game Dashboard

Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support Cons Expensive

Specifications Resolution 4K Refresh rate 120Hz Sizes 42 inches to 83 inches

The LG C3 OLED goes toe-to-toe with the Samsung Class QN85C, clocking in at a similar price and giving you many of the same specs. This includes the requisite 4K resolution to best enjoy Xbox Series X and a blistering 120Hz refresh rate.

Driving the action is the α9 AI Processor Gen6, giving you a smooth experience when navigating menus. However, it also works to improve image quality, ensuring you're always getting the best picture for whatever action is happening on the screen. And much like Samsung, LG offers its own Game Dashboard, where you'll find various options and a cool Game Optimizer feature to enhance your gameplay experience. Features in the Game Dashboard include Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR.

If you're gaming on multiple consoles, you'll benefit from four HDMI ports, allowing you to easily connect all your platforms without any fuss. Other notable features include Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, access to 300 free LG channels, and a super slim chassis that looks great in all spaces.

Pricing for the Class C3 Series is a bit more expensive than the Samsung model above, with the 65-inch version typically around $100 more than the 75-inch version of the Samsung. That makes it a slightly more premium pick, but it's a great option if your wallet allows.

Samsung S95C OLED

The best premium TV for Xbox Series X

Samsung S95C OLED TV Review Pros Incredibly bright colors

Perfect black levels

Pristine overall picture

Great upscaling

Awesome for gaming Cons Mediocre sound

No Dolby Vision support

Specifications Resolution 4K Refresh rate 120Hz (Select content up to 144Hz) Sizes 55 inches to 77 inches

If you're working with a sizable budget, it might be worth looking at the luxurious Samsung S95C OLED. Available in sizes from 55 inches to 77 inches, it gets you a remarkably display that's better than most anything else on the market. Its specs also make it a great choice for Xbox Series X owners, with a solid refresh rate and 4K resolution.

When gaming on Xbox Series X, you'll get up to a 120Hz refresh rate. If you decide to hook up your PC to the display, some content will benefit from a bump to 144Hz. In other words, this thing is fast. And like our top pick, this one also supports the Samsung Gaming Hub to let you easily access your favorite content or quickly tweak your settings before jumping into a new game.

As you'd expect for a TV in this price range, you'll get access to Dolby Atmos support, Q-Symphony 3.0 for home theater connectivity, and a high-end process (Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling) to make the most of every image. The most compelling feature is Quantum HDR OLED+, giving the display a chance to enhance each scene and produce deep blacks and clean whites. Samsung says the Neural Quantum Processor will dynamically map each scene, providing viewers (and gamers) with a picture that's sure to impress.

Another unique feature is its SolarCell remote control – a device that comes with a built-in solar panel to improve its battery life. It might not help with gaming, but it's a feature that shows just how far Samsung went to make this a premium TV.

TCL Q6 Series QLED

The best budget TV for Xbox Series X

TCL Q6 Review Pros Great value

Google TV built-in

Easy to use

Decent remote control Cons Panel quality matches the price

Remote not backlit

Bloatware in the operating system

Specifications Resolution 4K Refresh rate 60Hz Sizes 55 inches to 75 inches

Not interested in spending over $500 on a TV? Not a problem – the TCL Q6 Series QLED is a great budget TV for your Xbox Series X. You'll have to make do with a reduced refresh rate, but that's one of the few sacrifices made to hit such a reasonable price point.

TCL might not have the same reputation as Samsung or LG, but it's still responsible for many of the best TVs of 2024. The Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV is arguably the best pick for Xbox Series X players, as it offers a 60Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution that's a good match for the new-gen console. You'll also get to choose from three sizes (55 inches, 65 inches, 75 inches), so you should have no problem finding something that fits your room.

You'll find some other great specs on the budget-friendly TCL TV, including Quantum Dot Technology that produces over a billion colors, the option for an ultra-bright backlit to help produce vibrant colors in light-filled rooms, and support for HDR Pro and Dolby Vision. And because it's running on the Fire TV platform, you can access dozens of today's most popular streaming apps.

Aside from its resolution and refresh rate, the most important feature for gamers is Auto Game Mode. This helps reduce input lag to enhance your gameplay experience. You should also find the overall design of the TV to be a bit more premium than it's price suggests, thanks to a bezel-less design and easy-to-use remote control.

Vizio MQX Series 4K QLED Smart TV

The best TV for Xbox Series S

Vizio M-Series Quantum X Review Pros Solid brightness and HDR performance

Impressive black levels for the price

Decent backlight control

Great price Cons Some motion issues

Specifications Resolution 4K Refresh rate 120Hz Sizes 50 inches to 75 inches

The Xbox Series S broadcasts at 1440p instead of 4K, meaning you don't necessarily need to snag a TV that supports 4K. However, finding a good TV that maxes out at 1440p isn't easy. Instead, we'd recommend picking up the Vizio MQX Series 4K QLED Smart TV, as it's affordable, powerful, and futureproof in case you decide to pick up an Xbox Series X or PS5 in the coming years.

Many Xbox Series S owners are frugal, as the console is quite a bit cheaper than its more expensive sibling. That means they'll likely want a frugal TV – and the Vizio MQX Series 4K QLED Smart TV checks all the right boxes. Available for well under $1,000, this affordable TV is packed with useful features and is bound to make a great companion for the digital-only console. Along with 120Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution, it uses AMD Freesync Premium, VRR, and Dolby Vision to create a well-rounded image regardless of what you're playing.

If you ever decide to game on PC, connecting your rig to this TV will get you up to 240Hz on select games, making it a great choice for multiplatform gamers. You'll also love that the TV comes with Wi-Fi 6E support, letting you use its built-in apps without any nagging connectivity issues.

Discerning gamers might want to spring from something from Samsung or LG to get a slightly better picture, but there's no denying you're getting a lot of value with this Vizio display. And if you're using it for the Xbox Series S, it's more than you'll ever need.

Samsung 43-Inch Class QLED 4K QN90D

The best small TV for Xbox Series X

Pros Small form factor

Still includes Samsung Gaming Hub

Premium specs despite its size Cons Opting for larger models is quite expensive

Specifications Resolution 4K Refresh rate 120Hz Sizes 43 inches to 98 inches

Need something for a small room? Opting for a large TV will do nothing but give you a headache. Instead, consider picking up the Samsung 43-Inch Class QLED 4K QN90D, as it gives you the same premium experience as other Samsung displays with taking up much real estate.

This TV might be small, but it's packed with big features. This includes a 120Hz refresh rate, 4K resolution, Alexa built-in, and Dolby Atmos support. That should be more than enough to convince most Xbox Series X owners this is a worthwhile purchase, but when you toss in a 4K upscaler, the powerful NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, and a unique Real Depth Enhancer Pro tool that helps improve each scene, you've got a truly robust small TV.

Keep in mind that you can also snag this Samsung TV in sizes up to 98 inches, so really it's a great option for rooms of all sizes. However, prices quickly get out of control, with the largest model clocking in at an eye-watering $15,000. Because of this, it's best to stick with the small formats, as you'll pay a pretty penny for anything too big.

Rounding out the QN90D spec sheet is support for HDMI eARC, LAN input, and support for 144Hz refresh rates with select PC content. All together, that makes the tiny TV quite the beast for any compact game room.

How we chose the best TVs for Xbox Series X

Finding the right TV for your Xbox Series X is challenging. Not only do you need something that's good enough to keep up with all your inputs and churns out a nice resolution, but you'll want a device that's reliable and expected to last for years before needing a replacement. With that in mind, here's how we picked the six best TVs for Xbox Series X.

Resolution

Your Xbox Series X can output at a 4K resolution, so obviously that's the minimum number you should shoot for with your TV. But just because two TVs say they support 4K resolutions doesn't mean they'll look the same in action. Along with resolution, you'll want cutting-edge technology such as mini-LED, OLED, or QLED to help bring the action to live. We also tried to stick to reputable brands that are known for producing screens that look great.

Refresh rate

If your TV can't refresh fast enough, you'll experience some unrewarding gaming sessions. Refresh rates let the TV update the image on the screen at regular intervals, and the better the refresh rate, the better it'll run your games. You'll want at least a 60Hz refresh rate, though some premium models might offer 90Hz or 120Hz.

Input lag

When you press a button on your controller, it needs to be translated to the onscreen action immediately. However, some TVs are a bit slow to respond and won't register your actions for (what seems to be) an eternity. Thankfully, many models are now made for gaming or include a gaming mode that offers reduced input lag — making them perfect for Xbox Series X.

Additional smart features

There's a good chance you'll use your TV for more than gaming, so it's important to not forget about the basics. That means we looked for products that offered lots of input options, built-in smart apps, an easy-to-use interface and controller, and a design that looks good in your game room.

Customization options

Not everyone wants their TV to look exactly the same, which is where customization options and Picture Modes come into play. Whether you want to crank up the brightness, reduce sharpness, or mess with contrast settings, the six products above give you impressive control over the image on your screen. Keep in mind that the Xbox Series X also offers a few video settings for you to experiment with, but it's always great to have additional options directly on your display.

