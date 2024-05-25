Best Sony Memorial Day sales: PS5, TVs, headphones, and more

Sony is one of the most popular consumer electronics brands in the market, so it’s not a surprise that there’s a lot of demand for Sony Memorial Day sales. Whether you’re thinking about buying the Sony PlayStation 5, a Sony TV, Sony headphones or any other Sony device for the holiday, you should check out the top offers that we’ve rounded up below. These bargains are already available from various retailers ahead of Memorial Day so you can finish your shopping early, but you’ll still have to hurry because there’s a chance that stocks for some of these deals are already running low.

Best PS5 Memorial Day deals

If you don’t own the PlayStation 5 yet, or you want to buy accessories for the console, don’t miss this chance at discounts from the available PS5 Memorial Day deals. It’s been years since it launched, but the demand for PS5 deals remain high because everybody wants access to the best PS5 exclusives. Investing in accessories will make the PlayStation 5 experience even better, but since they don’t come cheap, you should take advantage of the offers that we’ve rounded up below.

PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller —

PlayStation Pulse 3D wireless headset —

PlayStation 5 Slim – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle —

PlayStation 5 Renewed —

PlayStation 5 Digital Slim with extra controller and charger —

PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle —

PlayStation 5 Slim – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle with extra controller and starter kit —

PlayStation 5 Slim – Call of Duty Modern Warfare II bundle with extra controller and protective case —

Best Sony TV Memorial Day deals

No matter your budget, there’s a perfect Sony TV for you. Whether you’re just planning to buy a simple 4K TV, or if you want an OLED TV to enjoy the advanced display technology, you should take a look at the available Sony TV Memorial Day deals. You’ll be able to stick to a tight budget if you don’t have much to spend, or you can invest in a top-of-the-line display with all the bells and whistles.

Sony 43-inch X77L 4K TV —

Sony 43-inch X85K 4K TV —

Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV —

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K TV —

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K TV —

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV —

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV —

Best Sony headphone Memorial Day deals

Sony headphones come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from budget-friendly devices to premium models. It’s a good idea to look for savings for any of them though, and there are lots to choose from in the ongoing Sony headphone Memorial Day deals. There’s even a discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are on top of our list of the best headphones, as well as on their predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM4.

Sony WH-CH520 —

Sony WH-CH520L —

Sony WH-CH720N —

Sony Ult Wear —

Sony WH-1000XM4 —

Sony WH-1000XM5 —

More Sony Memorial Day deals we love

Sony makes more than just the PlayStation 5, TVs, and headphones, so you may want to take a look at all of the other bargains in this year’s Sony Memorial Day deals in case there are any other electronic devices that you need. Sony is a brand that’s built on reliability and the latest technologies, so you can be sure that if you make a purchase from the offers that we’ve highlighted below, you won’t regret it.

Sony SRS-XB23 Bluetooth speaker —

Sony S100F 2.0-channel soundbar —

Sony HT-S400 2.1-channel soundbar —

Sony Ult Field 7 Bluetooth speaker —

Sony SRS-XP700 Bluetooth speaker —

Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman digital music player —

Sony Alpha 6100 mirrorless camera —

Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar —

Sony Alpha 7 IV mirrorless camera —

