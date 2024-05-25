 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Sony Memorial Day sales: PS5, TVs, headphones, and more

By

Sony is one of the most popular consumer electronics brands in the market, so it’s not a surprise that there’s a lot of demand for Sony Memorial Day sales. Whether you’re thinking about buying the Sony PlayStation 5, a Sony TV, Sony headphones or any other Sony device for the holiday, you should check out the top offers that we’ve rounded up below. These bargains are already available from various retailers ahead of Memorial Day so you can finish your shopping early, but you’ll still have to hurry because there’s a chance that stocks for some of these deals are already running low.

Best PS5 Memorial Day deals

PS5 Console and Remote
Sony

If you don’t own the PlayStation 5 yet, or you want to buy accessories for the console, don’t miss this chance at discounts from the available PS5 Memorial Day deals. It’s been years since it launched, but the demand for PS5 deals remain high because everybody wants access to the best PS5 exclusives. Investing in accessories will make the PlayStation 5 experience even better, but since they don’t come cheap, you should take advantage of the offers that we’ve rounded up below.

  • PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller —
  • PlayStation Pulse 3D wireless headset —
  • PlayStation 5 Slim – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle —
  • PlayStation 5 Renewed —
  • PlayStation 5 Digital Slim with extra controller and charger — 
  • PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle —
  • PlayStation 5 Slim – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle with extra controller and starter kit —
  • PlayStation 5 Slim – Call of Duty Modern Warfare II bundle with extra controller and protective case —

Best Sony TV Memorial Day deals

The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A95L OLED 4K Google TV in a modern-styled living room.
Sony

No matter your budget, there’s a perfect Sony TV for you. Whether you’re just planning to buy a simple 4K TV, or if you want an OLED TV to enjoy the advanced display technology, you should take a look at the available Sony TV Memorial Day deals. You’ll be able to stick to a tight budget if you don’t have much to spend, or you can invest in a top-of-the-line display with all the bells and whistles.

  • Sony 43-inch X77L 4K TV —
  • Sony 43-inch X85K 4K TV —
  • Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV —
  • Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K TV —
  • Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K TV —
  • Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV —
  • Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV —

Best Sony headphone Memorial Day deals

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in silver.
Sony

Sony headphones come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from budget-friendly devices to premium models. It’s a good idea to look for savings for any of them though, and there are lots to choose from in the ongoing Sony headphone Memorial Day deals. There’s even a discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are on top of our list of the best headphones, as well as on their predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM4.

  • Sony WH-CH520 —
  • Sony WH-CH520L —
  • Sony WH-CH720N —
  • Sony Ult Wear —
  • Sony WH-1000XM4 —
  • Sony WH-1000XM5 —

More Sony Memorial Day deals we love

Sony SRS-XP700 Bluetooth Speaker - Black
Sony

Sony makes more than just the PlayStation 5, TVs, and headphones, so you may want to take a look at all of the other bargains in this year’s Sony Memorial Day deals in case there are any other electronic devices that you need. Sony is a brand that’s built on reliability and the latest technologies, so you can be sure that if you make a purchase from the offers that we’ve highlighted below, you won’t regret it.

  • Sony SRS-XB23 Bluetooth speaker —
  • Sony S100F 2.0-channel soundbar —
  • Sony HT-S400 2.1-channel soundbar —
  • Sony Ult Field 7 Bluetooth speaker —
  • Sony SRS-XP700 Bluetooth speaker —
  • Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman digital music player —
  • Sony Alpha 6100 mirrorless camera —
  • Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar —
  • Sony Alpha 7 IV mirrorless camera —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Beats headphone deals: Studio Pro, Studio Buds, Powerbeats
Beats Studio Pro sitting on travel case.

Since its arrival on the scene Beats has been turning out some of the best wireless headphones and some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. And despite its popularity, the Beats brand is always a good one to turn to if you’re looking for some headphone deals. You’ll find all kinds of Beats headphone deals scattered across retailers right now, so we’ve made things more convenient by getting them organized below. Read onward for all of the details on how to save big on some Beats headphones, and if you’d like to consider other headphone brands for some savings there are plenty of Bose headphone deals, Sony headphone deals, AirPods deals, AirPods Pro deals, and even AirPods Max deals out there as well.

Best Beats earbuds deals

Read more
This Samsung 65-inch TV just had its price slashed to $400
The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.

Best Buy often has some amazing TV deals and that’s the case today with $80 off the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV. Only usually costing $480, that means the price goes even lower to just $400. If you’re looking for a cheap TV without missing out on quality, this is your chance to do so. If you want to know more, take a look below while we explain all. You won’t be disappointed.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV
With Samsung being one of the best TV brands around, the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV is a good choice for anyone keen to keep costs down without scrimping on quality. While it can’t compete with the best TVs, it’s still a solidly reliable bet.

Read more
Save $1,000 on this Samsung 83-inch OLED TV for Memorial Day
The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.

Best Buy often has awesome TV deals with the current one on the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV being no exception. Right now, you can buy it for $3,000 instead of $4,000. While $3,00 still isn’t cheap, it is a huge discount as you’re saving $1,000 making now the perfect time to invest in a new TV that will enhance your living room massively. If you’re keen to learn more, take a look below while we guide you through everything.

Why you should buy the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV
Samsung is one of the best TV brands around and while its focus is usually on QLED TVs, it’s branched out into OLED models and does a fantastic job along the way. With Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV, you get all the benefits of an OLED panel meaning that each pixel can light up independently of each other. 8.3 million pixels in all can work individually so you get a truly gorgeous picture. It leads to the darkest blacks and the most vibrant colors you can imagine. That’s further helped by HDR OLED which analyzes each scene so you can enjoy truly rich and accurate colors.

Read more