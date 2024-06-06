 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best deals of Sony’s Days of Play event

By
Astro Bot and its PlayStation character cameos, which include Aloy and Nathan Drake on the right.
Team Asobi

There are a lot of great consoles out there, but few have made as much of an impact on gaming as Sony’s PlayStation. Even so, the latest iteration, the PlayStation 5, was a bit of a hit and a miss when it first came out, especially since there were issues with getting stock, and the PS4 still felt relatively fresh. Since then, the PS5 has become much better as a gaming console, with a lot more first-party titles, better availability, and even lower cost. To that end, if you want to grab yourself a PS5, or PS5 games, then Sony’s Days of Play event is the perfect time to pick up a bunch of cool stuff, and we’ve listed some of our favorite deals below.

God of War Ragnarök — $40, was $70

Kratos carries an axe out of Valhalla in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla
Sony Interactive Entertainment

God of War is one of the oldest and most popular franchises, not only on PlayStation but also in gaming overall, and God of War Ragnarök is the latest installment. It may be a couple of years old now, but if you haven’t had a chance to play it, now is the perfect time to pick it up, especially if you finished the first God of War remake that was launched with the PS5. While the story isn’t as strong, the combat and gameplay are much better, and exploration is a lot of fun.

PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition — $400, was $450

PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition
Sony

When the original PS5 game was out, it was a bit of a hit and a miss when it came to its looks, with many people feeling that it was bulky and not very good-looking. Since then, the new Slim version has come out, and it certainly helps with the overall aesthetic. This digital version has a nice little discount on it, and while there aren’t any significant performance upgrades, just a smaller size, weight and slightly larger storage capacity, it’s worth picking up if you don’t want to deal with discs.

Related

PlayStation 5 Slim — $450, was $500

Sony

On the other hand, if you have or want to buy PS5 Disks, then you’ll likely want to go for the standard PS5 version that can use discs. It is a bit bulkier and heavier than the digital-only version, even with the new Slim release, but it’s a lot better than it was originally when it comes to dimensions. The price difference also isn’t that big compared to the digital-only version, so if you can swing it, it’s probably better to go for this version.

Sony PlayStation VR2 — $450, was $550

The packaging for the PlayStation VR2 headset.
Sony

While there are a lot of excellent PC VR Headsets, you can get a pretty excellent VR experience on the PS5 as well with the PlayStation VR2. It has an excellent screen with great tracking and controllers, so it’s a really great experience, although the headset itself can be a bit bulky. That said, the biggest issue of the PS VR2 is that it doesn’t have a ton of game support while still costing as much, if not more than the PS5, so it’s still a considerable investment, although one that is worth it if you want to experience VR.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — $50, was $70

A screenshot from The Story So Far in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

It’s not always easy to make a solid superhero game sequel, but Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 nails it almost completely. It has a lot better combat, and the web-slinging and swinging are actually amazing and feel completely immersive compared to previous games. Even the story is a lot more nuanced, if slightly bloated, so the game manages to hit a lot of great important points for any fan of Spidey.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Walmart is having a rare PS5 sale — save $50!
The PlayStation 5 Controller being used to play mobile games on an Apple TV 4K.

We don’t tend to see many PS5 deals still, even now that PS5 stock issues are a thing of the past. However, Walmart has bucked that trend by discounting the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim by $50. Normally costing $500, the console is down to $449 for a limited time only. That’s a big enough saving that you could buy a game or PS Plus subscription with the change. Keen to learn more about if the PS5 is for you? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
Considered to be the best game console around at the moment, the PlayStation 5 is a delight to use. It offers speedy hardware with an eight-core CPU running on a modified version of AMD’s Ryzen line. With 10.28 teraflops of power, it supports great looking processes like ray tracing so you get advanced lighting while you play. Crucially, it’s the little things that soon add up like how if you play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, fast traveling is instantaneous and instantly appealing.

Read more
Best video game deals: PlayStation 5, Xbox S and X, Nintendo Switch

Consoles like the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch offer people the ability to play modern games without having to spend a huge ton of money on high-end gaming PCs. Unfortunately, with the recent bump in the price of console games, they've become quite expensive. As such, we've gone out and collected some of our favorite game deals, including games that are on our list of best PS5 games, best Xbox Series X games, or best Nintendo Switch games.
On the other hand, if you're just doing a bit of window shopping, then check out some of our other favorite PS5 game deals, Xbox game pass deals and Nintendo Switch deals for more specific offers.

Best PS5 game deals
Deathloop -- $25, was $60

Read more
MSI Claw A1M is one hell of a gaming PC with best-in-class power, cooling, more
MSI Claw A1M being used to play racing game

Handheld or portable gaming is seeing a huge boon in innovation thanks to ultra-portable PCs from various manufacturers. I won't bother naming them all here, but the market has grown quite competitive. That's why MSI and Intel have teamed up to produce and optimize the MSI Claw A1M. The Claw is effectively a portable PC powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor, Intel Arc graphics, and Windows 11 Home. But what's more exciting is that it's equipped with many premium upgrades to improve gaming experiences vastly. For example, the ergonomically tailored hand grips feel more comfortable, especially during long sessions, and the 53-watt-hour battery supports longer playing times. High-performance Hall Effect joysticks offer unmatched precision and control with MSI Mystic Light for customizable RGB. Meanwhile, the intelligently designed cooling system called Cooler Boost HyperFlow optimizes airflow to keep it running at full speed without affecting performance.

If that were everything, I'd be happy with it, but there's so much more. The 120Hz 7-inch display supports VRR or variable refresh rate to keep onscreen action smooth and responsive. Two 2-watt high-resolution speakers provide immersive, crystal-clear audio. It's WiFi 7-ready, with a Thunderbolt 4 port for high-speed charging, and like alternatives on the market, it can be docked and used like a traditional desktop PC. Above all, MSI, Intel, and Microsoft are committed to providing best-in-class support through regular updates while collecting end-user feedback, with quick reactions when necessary. This means that the Claw A1M is a labor of love, and they're genuinely looking to work with the community to optimize the experience.

Read more