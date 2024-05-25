Get a free $10 Best Buy gift card when you preorder Madden NFL 25

Madden NFL 25, the upcoming entry in the popular football video game franchise, will soon be revealed. If you’re an avid fan of the series, or if you want to see what all the hype is about, you may want to send in your preorder for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, or Xbox One version of the game. If you choose to do so through Best Buy, you’ll receive a $10 gift card. It may not look like much, but if you’re going to buy the game anyway, you might as well enjoy any form of savings that you can get with it.

Why you should buy Madden NFL 25

Electronic Arts is set to reveal Madden NFL 25 on June 11, and while that’s still a few weeks away, football fans are already excited for it. There’s not much information on the video game yet, aside from the fact that FieldSENSE technology is returning alongside a re-engineered physics system. We can expect even more control during gameplay, as well as improved realism so it will feel like you’re actually in the middle of the action. It should also be safe to think that there will be updates to Madden NFL 25‘s game modes, for more changes to look forward to.

Madden NFL 25 will follow the heels of Madden NFL 24, which almost accurately predicted the outcome of Super Bowl LVIII. Electronic Arts’ simulation resulted in a win for the Kansas City Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 30 to 28, while the real-world score was also a slim win for the Chiefs at 25 to 22.

Football fans who are on the hunt for video game deals may want to take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for Madden NFL 25. If you secure your preorder of the game from the retailer, you’ll get a $10 gift card that essentially lowers its price from $70 to $60. Every penny saved is a blessing for gamers, so if you’re thinking about purchasing Madden NFL 25 when it releases anyway, there’s no reason to pass on this promotion. We’re not sure how long it will remain available though, so you’re going to want to proceed with your preorder as soon as possible.

