 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This PS5-ready Samsung SSD is $75 off today at Best Buy

By
The Samsung 990 PRO with heatsink.
Samsung

While many of the top computers come loaded with enough internal storage for most folks, there will always be buyers looking for more bytes to store data with. And if you’re a PC gamer (who may want to check out our list of the best gaming PC deals), you’ll know just how crucial it is to maintain as much storage space as possible.

Fortunately, you’ll be able to purchase an external SSD to add more storage to your PC. Adding an external SSD is a simple process of connecting it to your game console or PC via a USB port. And we came across this great offer: Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB Internal SSD at Best Buy, you’ll spend $190. At full price, this model sells for $265.

Why you should buy the Samsung 990 Pro

While Samsung leans on PS5 compatibility for the 990 Pro, this SSD expansion can also be used for a gaming PC or laptop. Thanks to an integrated heatsink, the 990 Pro does an excellent job at balancing speed and power in an effort to reduce downtime overheating for consoles and PCs. And because we’re dealing with a PCIe Gen 4×4 interface, you can expect read and write speeds that doubles the performance of the Samsung 980 Pro that came before it.

Related

The 990 Pro offers maximum read speeds of 7450Mbps and max write speeds of 6900Mbps. But it’s not just about speed. Your data is also protected by AES 256-bit encryption, ensuring your information is safe and secure. The 990 Pro, just over three inches wide, uses Samsung’s Magician Software for disk management and is backed by a five-year warranty.

By expanding your PS5 or PC’s storage with the Samsung 990 Pro, you’re not just adding space; you’re enhancing performance. With the introduction of a new SSD, you can expect a noticeable speed boost from the apps and tools you use most.

Save $75 when you order the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB Internal SSD at Best Buy, and be sure to check out some of the other SSD deals and PS5 SSD deals we’ve been tracking down. We also found this great offer on a Seagate 2TB Internal SSD!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
The Asus version of a Steam Deck is $150 off at Best Buy
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Ally.

The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme, a powerful handheld gaming PC that's one of the most popular alternatives to the Steam Deck, is an even more tempting purchase right now because of a $150 discount from Best Buy. From its original price of $650, it's down to only $500, which is a steal that you won't want to miss. This price will only be available until August 18, but you're going to want to finalize your transaction for this gaming device sooner than that because stocks may already be running low.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme
Our list of the best handheld gaming PCs tags the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme as the top option if you prefer your portable gaming machine to be powered by Windows 11. Microsoft's popular operating system allows you to play the best PC games without any restrictions, which is an issue with the Steam Deck's Linux-based SteamOS. It even allows you to access titles through an Xbox Game Pass subscription. The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme won't have any trouble running them with its AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, AMD Radeon RDNA 3 Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. The games will also look sharp and colorful on its 7-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Read more
Best Buy is selling a different game for $10 every day this week
Sonic holds his heels during a midair trick in Photo Mode.

We’re always game to see what exciting Best Buy deals are hanging around in stores and online. Now that summer is wrapping up, the remaining weeks of August are still seeing plenty of laptop, TV, and appliance sales. And if you’re a console or PC gamer, you’ll be elated to learn that Best Buy is throwing an amazing sales event until August 18. As part of the Video Games Sale event, one game is marked down to $10 for 10 days straight.

 
Here's why you should check back on Best Buy's $10 game deal every day this week
This is a fantastic way to save some dough while investing in some of the greatest games of the last few years. So far, we’ve seen sales on Madden 24, Sonic Superstars, Skull and Bones, Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star, and Immortals Fenyx Rising. That means there’s only five games left, and Best Buy doesn’t reveal what title it is until the stroke of midnight! 

Read more
This Samsung 990 PRO SSD is on sale, and it’s perfect for your PS5
The Samsung 990 PRO with heatsink.

The PlayStation 5 is an amazing console, but there's one major problem that most gamers agree with -- limited storage space. Fortunately, there's an easy solution, and that's to buy from PS5 SSD deals. If you're interested, you should check out Best Buy's offer for the 2TB model of the Samsung 990 Pro SSD, which slashes its price to only $180 from 265 for savings of $85. We're not sure how much time is remaining for this bargain though, so you need to hurry with your purchase if you don't want to miss out on the discount.

Why you should buy the Samsung 990 Pro SSD for PS5
The PlayStation 5's usable storage is one of the few knocks against the popular gaming console. The original model offers just 667GB of usable space, and while the PlayStation 5 Slim improves that to about 842.2GB, that's still not enough for gamers who want to install several titles at a time. Fortunately, it's easy to add an internal SSD to a PS5 -- you just have to pop the console's side plate off and locate the expansion slot -- and there's no better option out there than the Samsung 990 Pro SSD, which ranks first in our roundup of the best PS5 SSDs.

Read more