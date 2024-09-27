This PS5-ready Samsung SSD is $75 off today at Best Buy

While many of the top computers come loaded with enough internal storage for most folks, there will always be buyers looking for more bytes to store data with. And if you’re a PC gamer (who may want to check out our list of the best gaming PC deals), you’ll know just how crucial it is to maintain as much storage space as possible.

Fortunately, you’ll be able to purchase an external SSD to add more storage to your PC. Adding an external SSD is a simple process of connecting it to your game console or PC via a USB port. And we came across this great offer: Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB Internal SSD at Best Buy, you’ll spend $190. At full price, this model sells for $265.

Why you should buy the Samsung 990 Pro

While Samsung leans on PS5 compatibility for the 990 Pro, this SSD expansion can also be used for a gaming PC or laptop. Thanks to an integrated heatsink, the 990 Pro does an excellent job at balancing speed and power in an effort to reduce downtime overheating for consoles and PCs. And because we’re dealing with a PCIe Gen 4×4 interface, you can expect read and write speeds that doubles the performance of the Samsung 980 Pro that came before it.

The 990 Pro offers maximum read speeds of 7450Mbps and max write speeds of 6900Mbps. But it’s not just about speed. Your data is also protected by AES 256-bit encryption, ensuring your information is safe and secure. The 990 Pro, just over three inches wide, uses Samsung’s Magician Software for disk management and is backed by a five-year warranty.

By expanding your PS5 or PC’s storage with the Samsung 990 Pro, you’re not just adding space; you’re enhancing performance. With the introduction of a new SSD, you can expect a noticeable speed boost from the apps and tools you use most.

Save $75 when you order the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB Internal SSD at Best Buy, and be sure to check out some of the other SSD deals and PS5 SSD deals we’ve been tracking down. We also found this great offer on a Seagate 2TB Internal SSD!