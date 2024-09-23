The HP Omen gaming laptop with RTX 4060 is $400 off at Best Buy

If you’re going to make a purchase from gaming laptop deals, you should make sure you’re getting a dependable machine in exchange for your hard-earned money. That’s why we highly recommend the HP Omen 16, a popular gaming laptop that’s available from Best Buy for $1,000 following a $400 discount on its sticker price of $1,400. This device is going to be worth every single penny, but if you want to pocket the savings, you’re going to have to complete your transaction for it as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop

The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop features a sleek design with a 16.1-inch screen as its centerpiece. With Full HD resolution for lifelike details and vivid colors, a 165Hz refresh rate that promises smooth animations, and anti-glare properties so you can easily see what’s going on, the HP Omen 16’s display will let you appreciate the graphics of the best PC games. The gaming laptop also comes with a keyboard and trackpad that are comfortable to use, and HP’s Omen Tempest cooling technology that will prevent overheating even after you’ve been playing for hours.

In terms of performance, the HP Omen 16 won’t disappoint with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM you need says is the best place to start for gaming. The device also comes with a 1TB SSD, which will have enough storage space for several AAA titles, and you can start installing them right after unboxing the HP Omen 16 as it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

It’s easy to see why the HP Omen 16 is a popular gaming laptop, and we think more gamers will pick it up because of Best Buy’s $400 discount. From its original price of $1,400, it’s down to only $1,000, which is actually a steal price for this device. There’s a chance that the stock up for sale gets sold out quickly, so if you think the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop will be perfect for you, you need to push through with your purchase immediately. We can’t guarantee that the deal will still be online tomorrow, so hurry up if you don’t want to miss out!