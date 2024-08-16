The Asus version of a Steam Deck is $150 off at Best Buy

The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme, a powerful handheld gaming PC that’s one of the most popular alternatives to the Steam Deck, is an even more tempting purchase right now because of a $150 discount from Best Buy. From its original price of $650, it’s down to only $500, which is a steal that you won’t want to miss. This price will only be available until August 18, but you’re going to want to finalize your transaction for this gaming device sooner than that because stocks may already be running low.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme

Our list of the best handheld gaming PCs tags the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme as the top option if you prefer your portable gaming machine to be powered by Windows 11. Microsoft’s popular operating system allows you to play the best PC games without any restrictions, which is an issue with the Steam Deck’s Linux-based SteamOS. It even allows you to access titles through an Xbox Game Pass subscription. The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme won’t have any trouble running them with its AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, AMD Radeon RDNA 3 Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. The games will also look sharp and colorful on its 7-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Our Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme versus Steam Deck comparison highlights various advantages for Asus’ handheld gaming PC. In addition to Windows 11 over SteamOS, the device packs more power than the Steam Deck, and it’s more comfortable to hold. With its discounted price from Best Buy, the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme becomes an even better choice.

