 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nintendo Direct is today, and Best Buy is discounting Mario games

By
Graphics presenting the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on the left and the Indie World Showcase on the right.
Nintendo

With the school year drawing ever-closer, now is the best time to cram as many video game hours as you can. To that end, Nintendo’s Direct conference takes place today, and we couldn’t be more excited about all the announcements we’ll get to hear from the home of Mario. Speaking of which, Best Buy has marked down three popular Mario games; so why not invest in one, two, or all three titles to reward yourself for a summer well spent? 

We’ll be covering the Nintendo Direct event, so be sure to check the site and social media for exciting Nintendo reveals. We also have an entire list of video game deals that you should check out.

Super Mario Maker 2 — $45, was $60

Mario and Luigi build in Super Mario Maker 2
Nintendo

Have you ever wanted to create your very own 3D side-scrolling Mario levels? Well thanks to Super Mario Maker 2, now you can! While there’s an entire Story Mode you’ll be tasked with completing, the main draw of this title is building your own tricky courses from the ground-up; which can then be shared with other players online. The game’s Course Marker includes all kinds of parts, tools, enemies, and more!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — $55, was $60

Wii Rainbow Road in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Nintendo

It’s time to hit the tracks again with everyone’s favorite digital plumber! In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, players will choose from a lineup of characters both old and new, including King Boo and Bowser Jr.! Not only will you be able to race in single-player and local multiplayer modes, but up to 12 players can race together online. This version of the game also comes with every track (including DLC) from the Wii U version. 

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 — $42, was $60

Surfing Mario in Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games.
Sega/Nintendo

Now that the real Olympics are wrapped for the year, you can hop into the shoes of characters like Mario, Sonic, and all their familiars for some challenging Olympic sports in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Events include skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing, karate, and several other enthralling 2D experiences.

While Nintendo Direct is today only, we’re not sure how long these Best Buy markdowns are going to last. That being said, we recommend buying any of these games soon to make sure you score a deal. And before you head out, we also suggest having a look at some of the best Nintendo Switch deals. Need a solid TV recommendation for all this Mario Kart action you’re about to indulge in? Our best TV deals post has got you covered!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This Asus gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is $350 off at Best Buy
The lid showing the logo of the Asus TUF Gaming A14.

Whether you’re new to PC gaming, or you’re looking for a great way to take some of your favorite games on the go, this Asus markdown might be the reason you finally decide to buy a cutting-edge laptop. We’re talking about the Asus TUF 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop, which is on sale at Best Buy for $1,050. Normally, this model sells for $1,400. The customizable RGB keyboard is just the tip of the iceberg on this model! 

Why you should buy the Asus TUF
Flip open the hood and you’ll find that the Asus TUF is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H and 16GB of RAM. With Windows 11 as the preloaded OS, you can expect fast performance across the board and excellent multitasking capabilities. An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6 is the TUF’s almighty GPU, which includes ROG Boost at 80W. This bodes well for those of us who need our PC games to be as lag-free and visually rich as possible.

Read more
Best Buy cut $150 off this 2-in-1 Chromebook for back to school
Acer Chromebook Spin 714

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 combines the best of Chromebook deals and 2-in-1 laptop deals in a powerful device that will help boost the productivity of students. It's an excellent choice if you're looking to equip your child for the new school year, especially since it's on sale from Best Buy with a $150 discount that brings its price down to $550 from its original price of $700. There's no telling when the offer expires or until how long stocks will last though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you need to complete your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 714
The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is powered by Google's Chrome OS, which is what gives Chromebooks their name. It's essentially a reworked version of the Google Chrome browser that functions as an operating system, which heavily depends on web-based apps. This results is low overhead, enabling quick startups and snappy performance even with low-end hardware. However, that's not the case with the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, as it's powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The Chromebook also comes with a 256GB SSD for ample storage space for all of the files that will be accumulated over the school year.

Read more
The Asus version of a Steam Deck is $150 off at Best Buy
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Ally.

The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme, a powerful handheld gaming PC that's one of the most popular alternatives to the Steam Deck, is an even more tempting purchase right now because of a $150 discount from Best Buy. From its original price of $650, it's down to only $500, which is a steal that you won't want to miss. This price will only be available until August 18, but you're going to want to finalize your transaction for this gaming device sooner than that because stocks may already be running low.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme
Our list of the best handheld gaming PCs tags the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme as the top option if you prefer your portable gaming machine to be powered by Windows 11. Microsoft's popular operating system allows you to play the best PC games without any restrictions, which is an issue with the Steam Deck's Linux-based SteamOS. It even allows you to access titles through an Xbox Game Pass subscription. The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme won't have any trouble running them with its AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, AMD Radeon RDNA 3 Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. The games will also look sharp and colorful on its 7-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Read more