Nintendo Direct is today, and Best Buy is discounting Mario games

With the school year drawing ever-closer, now is the best time to cram as many video game hours as you can. To that end, Nintendo’s Direct conference takes place today, and we couldn’t be more excited about all the announcements we’ll get to hear from the home of Mario. Speaking of which, Best Buy has marked down three popular Mario games; so why not invest in one, two, or all three titles to reward yourself for a summer well spent?

We’ll be covering the Nintendo Direct event, so be sure to check the site and social media for exciting Nintendo reveals. We also have an entire list of video game deals that you should check out.

Super Mario Maker 2 — $45, was $60

Have you ever wanted to create your very own 3D side-scrolling Mario levels? Well thanks to Super Mario Maker 2, now you can! While there’s an entire Story Mode you’ll be tasked with completing, the main draw of this title is building your own tricky courses from the ground-up; which can then be shared with other players online. The game’s Course Marker includes all kinds of parts, tools, enemies, and more!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — $55, was $60

It’s time to hit the tracks again with everyone’s favorite digital plumber! In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, players will choose from a lineup of characters both old and new, including King Boo and Bowser Jr.! Not only will you be able to race in single-player and local multiplayer modes, but up to 12 players can race together online. This version of the game also comes with every track (including DLC) from the Wii U version.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 — $42, was $60

Now that the real Olympics are wrapped for the year, you can hop into the shoes of characters like Mario, Sonic, and all their familiars for some challenging Olympic sports in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Events include skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing, karate, and several other enthralling 2D experiences.

