Best Buy just slashed the price of the LG Gram SuperSlim laptop by $500

In one of the most attractive laptop deals that we’ve recently come across, Best Buy has slashed the price of the LG Gram SuperSlim from $2,000 to $1,500. That’s a steal when you consider the capabilities of this powerful device, so you’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer because we’re pretty sure that there will be a lot of interested shoppers. Add the laptop to your cart and complete the checkout process before the bargain gets taken down — along with the $500 discount.

Why you should buy the LG Gram SuperSlim laptop

When you turn on the LG Gram SuperSlim, the first thing you’ll notice about this laptop is its amazing display. It comes with a 15.6-inch OLED screen with Full HD resolution and a 0.02ms response time, for sharp and smooth visuals with realistic details and color, whether you’re watching streaming shows or working on any type of project. However, even with this decent-sized display, the laptop stays true to its SuperSlim name, as it weighs just over two pounds and is thinner than an AA battery. It achieves this while maintaining durability, as it passed military-grade tests for vibration, high and low temperature, and more. There’s growing interest in thin laptops, and LG is filling that niche with the likes of the LG Gram SuperSlim and the LG Gram UltraSlim.

In terms of performance, the LG Gram SuperSlim doesn’t hold back. With its Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 Evo Edition processor, Intel Arc Graphics, and 32GB of RAM, it can challenge the speed of the best laptops. It can easily share files with iOS and Android devices through the LG Gram Link app, and it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded on its massive 2TB SSD, which offers enough storage space for all of your important files.

If you want a laptop that not only looks great but also runs amazingly well, you can’t go wrong with the LG Gram SuperSlim. It’s already very much worth it at its original price of $2,000, so you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to get it at $500 off from Best Buy. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on this discounted price of $1,500 though, so if you think the LG Gram SuperSlim laptop will be perfect for you, stop hesitating — proceed with your purchase immediately to make sure that you don’t miss out on the savings.

