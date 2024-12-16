 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $50 on the Google Pixel Watch 2 and 3 at Best Buy

By

For awesome smartwatch deals, check out what Best Buy has on sale right now. Today you can buy the Google Pixel Watch 2 for just $200 instead of $250. Alternatively, if your budget goes higher, you can snap up the Google Pixel Watch 3 for $300 instead of $350. Either are great deals and offer considerable advantages to Android phone owners looking to get healthier in 2025. We’ve got all the insight into what you need to know about some of the best smartwatches. Read on while we take you through it all, but remember, these deals won’t stay at these prices for long.

Google Pixel Watch 2 — $200 $250 20% off

The Google Pixel Watch 2 resting on a stone fireplace.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

We were impressed in our Google Pixel Watch 2 review. We called it a “huge upgrade, offering better performance, battery, and more.” It offers “slick, fast performance” along with “comprehensive fitness tracking.” That’s thanks to Fitbit’s most accurate heart rate tracking, its body-response feature, and even skin temperature changes, as well as the now typical fitness tracking tools and the ECG app. It offers 24 hours of battery life from one charge, while its gorgeous design is more watch-like so it looks good on your wrist. It also has Google AI built-in and it has safety features like fall detection, an emergency SOS tool, and Safety Check where your watch shares your location with close contacts in the event of any issues.

Google Pixel Watch 3 — $300 $350 15% off

Cardio Load and Readiness Score on the Google Pixel Watch 3.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Described as “the smartwatch I’ve been waiting for” in our Google Pixel Watch 3 review, it’s one of the best you can buy in 2024. It looks good, offers over 24 hours battery life, has excellent running features, and robust health tracking. It has a bigger display than its predecessor, which is great for building your ideal run routine but also simply glancing at any notifications without needing to grab your phone. It also allows for you to use Google Maps while offline, while Fitbit offers up a readiness score, extensive tracking, and even insight into your cardio load so you can see if you’re under- or overtraining. If you have an Android phone, you’ll adore how well the Google Pixel Watch 3 works with it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Black Friday deal: Samsung Galaxy Watch FE for $160
The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE on a white backgroud.

The shopping holiday has started and there are some great Black Friday deals around, with one such highlight being Samsung’s sale. Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE for just $160, meaning you’re saving $40 off the regular price of $200. Even better, if you have an old smartwatch to trade in, you can get an extra $50 off so you could potentially pay just $110. Perfect for any Android owner keen to exercise more, here’s what we have to tell you about the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE before you commit to a purchase from one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Recently released, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is being touted as Samsung’s affordable watch option. It isn’t in our look at the best smartwatches, but don’t hold that against it. It’s biggest asset is it's value.

Read more
Save $45 on the Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch during this early Black Friday sale
Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch used while surfing

If you love the great outdoors and big adventures, you already know that you need rugged equipment to keep up. Anything fragile or testy will break down easily when subjected to the elements. Something like a smartwatch, for example, needs to be tough, water-resistant, and ready to take on the world. Allow me to introduce the Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch, built from the ground up figuratively for the outdoors. Able to withstand temperatures from 158 degrees Fahrenheit down to negative 22 degrees Fahrenheit, this beast of a machine will definitely keep up. It's also on sale right now for Black Friday. Normally $280, it's yours for just $235 -- saving you $45. That deal is only good until November 27, however, so don't wait too long if you're interested.
Shop Now
 
Why shop this Black Friday deal on the Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch

If you want a solid, in-depth look at the watch, be sure to check out Andy Boxall's hands-on with the Amazfit T-Rex 3. He agrees it's rough, tough, and capable, and even ditched his Apple Watch for it. He also praises the watch for its intelligent design, solid functionality, and accessible price. Speaking of accessible price, with this Black Friday deal Amazfit is offering the T-Rex 3 smartwatch is more affordable than ever. It shaves $45 off the regular price, bringing it down to a reasonable $235.

Read more
Best Google Pixel 8 deals: Get the latest Pixel for free
The Google Pixel 8 on a table showing the screen.

The Google Pixel 8 has been among the best phones for some time, and with the release of the Google Pixel 9 have come opportunities to save on the Pixel 8. Some retailers are out of stock, while others have Google Pixel 8 deals that could be considered among the day’s best phone deals. With so much to keep track of we thought we’d round up all of the best Google Pixel 8 deals for your shopping convenience. You’ll find them all below, and some similar phones to check out for some savings can be found among today’s Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, Samsung Galaxy S23 deals, iPhone 15 deals, and iPhone 14 deals.
Today's best Google Pixel 8 deals
There are some great Google Pixel 8 deals around including direct discounts when you buy the phone unlocked and trade-in deals for anyone who wants to commit to a specific cell phone provider. With such versatility, there should be something for everyone here. Take a look below to find the best Google Pixel 8 deal for your situation.

: Get the Google Pixel 8 for $399, down from its regular price of $499.
: Get a discount on the Google Pixel 8 when you trade-in your old phone.
: Buy a renewed Google Pixel 8 for as little as $300.
: Get a discount on the Google Pixel 8 when you trade-in a similar device.

Read more