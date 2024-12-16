Save $50 on the Google Pixel Watch 2 and 3 at Best Buy

Table of Contents Table of Contents Google Pixel Watch 2 — $200 $250 20% off Google Pixel Watch 3 — $300 $350 15% off

For awesome smartwatch deals, check out what Best Buy has on sale right now. Today you can buy the Google Pixel Watch 2 for just $200 instead of $250. Alternatively, if your budget goes higher, you can snap up the Google Pixel Watch 3 for $300 instead of $350. Either are great deals and offer considerable advantages to Android phone owners looking to get healthier in 2025. We’ve got all the insight into what you need to know about some of the best smartwatches. Read on while we take you through it all, but remember, these deals won’t stay at these prices for long.

We were impressed in our Google Pixel Watch 2 review. We called it a “huge upgrade, offering better performance, battery, and more.” It offers “slick, fast performance” along with “comprehensive fitness tracking.” That’s thanks to Fitbit’s most accurate heart rate tracking, its body-response feature, and even skin temperature changes, as well as the now typical fitness tracking tools and the ECG app. It offers 24 hours of battery life from one charge, while its gorgeous design is more watch-like so it looks good on your wrist. It also has Google AI built-in and it has safety features like fall detection, an emergency SOS tool, and Safety Check where your watch shares your location with close contacts in the event of any issues.

Described as “the smartwatch I’ve been waiting for” in our Google Pixel Watch 3 review, it’s one of the best you can buy in 2024. It looks good, offers over 24 hours battery life, has excellent running features, and robust health tracking. It has a bigger display than its predecessor, which is great for building your ideal run routine but also simply glancing at any notifications without needing to grab your phone. It also allows for you to use Google Maps while offline, while Fitbit offers up a readiness score, extensive tracking, and even insight into your cardio load so you can see if you’re under- or overtraining. If you have an Android phone, you’ll adore how well the Google Pixel Watch 3 works with it.