Get a RTX 4070-powered gaming laptop for $475 off at Best Buy

Someone using the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16.
Best Buy often has many of the best laptop deals around, and that’s certainly the case today. Right now, you can buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 OLED gaming laptop for $1,525. Normally priced at $2,000, this deal brings its price down to just $1,525, saving you $475 off its sticker price. It’s packed with great hardware, including a super sweet-looking OLED screen. One of the most tempting gaming laptop deals around, this is perfect for anyone short on space or keen to game on the move. Let’s take a look at what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16-inch gaming laptop

Considered to be one of the best gaming laptop brands around, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16-inch gaming laptop highlights why the brand is so well respected. The laptop has an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. More memory would have been appreciated here, but it’s not a dealbreaker, given its price point.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16-inch gaming laptop also has a GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, which can be paired up with the laptop’s 16-inch OLED screen. Its OLED ROG Nebula Display has a rapid response time of 0.2ms while it offers a vivid 2.5K resolution and a silky smooth 240Hz refresh rate. Being an OLED display, you also get deep blacks and super vivid colors, so it looks great no matter what you’re playing. While more sizeable than some other gaming laptops, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16-inch gaming laptop is still pretty light for what it has to offer at just over four pounds and with a premium aluminum chassis, which looks and feels great.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus features in our look at the best gaming laptops, with this 16-inch model proving nearly as successful. It has all the features you need, right down to an intelligent cooling system that keeps things running well. There’s also a six-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16-inch gaming laptop is a great device for anyone keen to game on the move in style. It normally costs $2,000, but right now, you can buy it at Best Buy for $1,525. The $475 saving is pretty sizeable, and it’s unlikely to stick around forever. If it sounds like the one for you, hit the buy button now before you miss out.

