Game on the move for less with the Asus ROG Ally for $500 at Best Buy

Gaming PC deals are great if you have plenty of space for a PC setup, but what if you’re short on space or want to game on the move? A better option than any gaming laptop deal is a handheld gaming PC. While the biggest name in the business is the Steam Deck, it’s the Asus ROG Ally that catches our eye today. Right now, you can buy the Asus ROG Ally for $500 at Best Buy instead of $650. That’s a considerable $150 discount, which is certainly one to tempt you into buying. Sounds exciting? Let’s take a deeper look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Ally

In our Asus ROG Ally review, we described it as providing “better performance, more games, and acceptable battery life” which makes it a “winner despite its issues.”.It has a “beautiful 120Hz screen” along with a “flexible control scheme” and “solid performance.” It uses AMD’s Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU to power proceedings, and there’s 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The highlight is its 7-inch 1080p/full HD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology to cut down on any motion blur.

One of our writers found that the Asus ROG Ally made them ready to ditch their Steam Deck, so it’s hardly surprising it features in our look at the best handheld gaming PCs. Running Windows 11 means you’re not restricted to Steam only games, although it can have a few quirks along the way. It means you can play games via Xbox Game Pass, Android apps, Epic Launcher, GOG Galaxy, and more, without needing to mod anything.

Performance is cool too, thanks to ROG intelligent cooling, and there’s fast charge support as well. Sure, the Asus ROG Ally X may be better, but you’ll have to pay a lot more for the pleasure, and most people will be more than happy with the performance of the Asus ROG Ally.

Ideal for gamers who are always on the move, the Asus ROG Ally normally costs $650. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $500, so you’re saving $150 off the regular price. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below, but bear in mind that the deal could end soon.