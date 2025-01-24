 Skip to main content
This RTX 4070 Super-powered gaming PC is $400 off at Best Buy

If you’re looking to score one of the best gaming PC deals around while prices shift and lower ahead of the Nvidia RTX 50-series GPU release, we’ve spotted the deal for you. Today, you can buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i for $1,600 at Best Buy, which is a discount of $400 compared to the previous price of $2,000. One of the best desktop computer deals around for anyone looking to enjoy their gaming for a long time to come, we’re here to tell you all about why you want it in your life.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i

When we reviewed the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i, we were impressed at its “great performance for 1080p” especially for the price. Refreshingly, it also has minimal bloatware for a prebuilt gaming PC, which is always great news. This particular model has a 14th-generation Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The bigger highlight is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super, which we described in our review as offering “fantastic ray tracing performance” while being “still highly efficient” and offering “great value” in an expensive field.

All the core hardware is great, but it’s also encased by a super stylish case with some great RGB lighting for highlighting all the best parts. It also offers quiet operation and enhanced ventilation so you get the best experience. Its side casing can be opened up without the need for tools, so you have easy access to all your components for any time you plan on upgrading anything. There’s also a flashy meshed front bezel for improving airflow.

Lenovo is known to be one of the best gaming laptop brands, but the Legion 5i demonstrates how it also makes some of the best gaming PCs too. The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i has plenty of ports and connectivity options, and it also comes with a USB keyboard and mouse. All you truly need is to add one of the best gaming monitors, but it’s a smart move to add one of the best gaming keyboards and one of the best gaming mice.

An ideal addition for any gamer, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i normally costs $2,000, but right now Best Buy is selling it for $1,600, which is a great price for all the hardware it offers, especially the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below.

