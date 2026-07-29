After a long wait, Dia browser is finally coming to Windows

If you’ve been waiting to try Dia browser on your Windows device, the wait is almost over. The Browser Company has announced that its AI-first browser will arrive on Windows this fall.

While there’s no exact release date yet, interested users can already sign up for the beta waitlist. It is the first official timeline for the Windows version after Dia spent months as a macOS-only browser.

Dia for Windows is coming (this fall!) pic.twitter.com/S9sSqycQKO — Dia (@diabrowser) July 29, 2026

Why has Dia browser attracted so much attention?

Dia launched on macOS last year as the successor to Arc, the browser that earned a loyal following for rethinking how people browse the web. Built on Chromium, the same engine behind Chrome and Edge, Dia makes AI part of the browsing experience itself.

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It can understand what’s happening across your open tabs, summarize information, answer questions using your browsing context, compare products across multiple pages, and pull background context on an article without you opening a single new tab.

Users have praised its clean design and the way its AI feels integrated into everyday browsing. This is why many Windows users have been waiting for the browser to expand beyond Apple’s ecosystem.

What can Windows users expect at launch?

For now, Dia browser is only promising a Windows beta this fall, and the company has not shared which features will be available at launch. Anyone interested can register through the official waitlist to get access once invitations start rolling out.

Dia currently offers a freemium model with capped free AI usage, and a Pro tier at $20/month for unlimited access. Whether Windows launches with the same structure remains unclear. It’s also worth keeping expectations in check since experts have flagged real concerns about AI browsers like Dia, particularly around privacy and data handling.

Still, if the Windows version delivers the same experience that made the macOS release so popular, it could give other AI-powered browsers a serious competitor on Windows before the year ends.