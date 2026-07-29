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Students are turning to AI chatbots instead of humans for college counseling

China's college counseling industry built a $160 million business on anxiety that free AI now threatens.

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Every summer, roughly 10 million Chinese students face a brutal deadline. After taking the grueling Gaokao college entrance exam, they get just a few weeks to pick their universities and majors, a decision that can shape their entire career. Families used to pay hefty fees for expert guidance through this process. Now, free AI chatbots are quietly taking that business away.

How are AI chatbots replacing paid college consultants?

Chinese high schools typically skip career counseling entirely, so families used to seek help from guidance books, influencers, and paid consultants. Now, companies including Alibaba, ByteDance, Tencent, and Baidu have all launched AI tools built specifically for college planning.

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Students enter their exam scores, career interests, personality assessments, and preferences like tuition budget or desired location. The bots then generate a list of programs, sorted into reach, safety, and backup categories based on their scores and eligibility criteria.

According to a Rest Of World report, the scale here is massive. Alibaba’s Qwen alone had produced 23 million recommendation reports by early July, while Tencent’s Yuanbao bot said it had answered 200 million related questions.

These reports are crucial because Chinese universities rarely allow students to switch majors later, making this single decision far more consequential than it would be for American students.

What does this mean for humans in the counseling industry?

The rise of AI is putting pressure on an industry built around information and experience. Some admissions consultants now quietly use AI themselves to speed up research and generate initial recommendations, while shifting their focus toward services that require human judgment, such as emotional support, family discussions, and long-term planning.

AI therapist representative image generated using AI
Representative Image (AI-generated)

However, experts also caution that AI is not perfect. Chatbots can make mistakes, misunderstand a student’s priorities, or overlook personal circumstances that affect major life decisions. That is why many believe AI will reshape college counseling rather than replace it entirely.

It’s worth noting that this kind of AI-driven access isn’t universal. A separate study found that AI awareness and usage still skew heavily toward wealthier, more educated groups, suggesting free tools alone may not fully level the playing field.

For many students, the biggest change is that admissions guidance is no longer reserved for families who can afford expensive consultants.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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