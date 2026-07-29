 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Gemini on Mac can now type what you say and act on what it sees

The Gemini app for macOS now offers system-wide dictation and an opt-in feature that lets it pull context from what's on screen to handle complex requests.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Gemini app macOS dictation featured
Google

After rolling out Gemini Spark on macOS earlier this year, Google is now upgrading the Gemini app for Mac with two useful features that could change the way you get things done, whether that means ditching your current AI dictation app or letting Gemini act on whatever’s on your screen.

One key press turns speech into clean text anywhere

With the latest update, you can long-press the Fn key in any open window and start talking. Gemini transcribes what you say into clean text right at your cursor, cutting out filler words like “ums” and “ahs” as you go. The feature is on by default, so there’s nothing to set up first, and it works across the system, letting you type out an email, respond to a Slack message, or draft a document.

Gemini app for Mac dictation demo
Google

AI dictation apps like Wispr Flow and Willow already do something similar, cleaning up spoken language and dropping polished text wherever your cursor sits. But they require a separate download and, in some cases, a subscription. Now that the same idea is built directly into the Gemini app, a standalone dictation tool may feel unnecessary for Mac users who already use it.

Recommended Videos

The dictation feature is rolling out globally to all Gemini app users on macOS. It currently supports dictation in English, but Google says more languages will be added later this year.

Gemini can now see what’s on your screen and act on it

Along with system-wide dictation, the Gemini app for Mac has gained screen-aware reasoning. This opt-in feature lets Gemini read your active windows and use them as context to handle more complex requests. For example, you can highlight a page of rough notes and ask Gemini to turn them into an executive summary, and it will rewrite the text and place it exactly where your cursor sits.

Gemini app for Mac screen-aware reasoning demo
Google

Google also showed a more layered example, where a user planning a team dinner asked Gemini to check highlighted files for details on the budget policy and dietary restrictions, and draft a reminder email based on those details. The same request also had Gemini pull nearby boba shop recommendations from Google Maps to add as a postscript to the email.

With these new features, Gemini on Mac is moving beyond simple answers. It’s now a more capable tool that can transcribe speech and act on what’s on your screen, putting Google well ahead of Apple, whose own Siri overhaul with similar capabilities still hasn’t shipped.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
Topics
Students are turning to AI chatbots instead of humans for college counseling
China's college counseling industry built a $160 million business on anxiety that free AI now threatens.
gaokao-ai-counseling

Every summer, roughly 10 million Chinese students face a brutal deadline. After taking the grueling Gaokao college entrance exam, they get just a few weeks to pick their universities and majors, a decision that can shape their entire career. Families used to pay hefty fees for expert guidance through this process. Now, free AI chatbots are quietly taking that business away.

How are AI chatbots replacing paid college consultants?

Read more
Gemini can now summarize the messiest comment threads in Google Docs
Google Gemini App gets a major update

Shared Google Docs have a way of turning feedback into archaeology. Once several reviewers pile into the same file, figuring out which comments still need attention can take longer than making the edits.

Google is giving Gemini that sorting job. Its new comment summaries pull feedback from across a document and find discussions that never reached a conclusion. The tools can also draft replies and suggest revisions, so the AI doesn’t disappear once the untangling is done.

Read more
Wispr Flow finally fixed its toolbar after hundreds of users went on a rant
Desktop users can finally move the Flow Bar away from app controls
Electronics, Screen, Computer

More than 700 people responded when Wispr Flow invited its critics to explain what wasn’t working. It expected around 50.

The first visible result is useful, if rather modest. A Wispr Flow update now lets desktop users move the Flow Bar instead of leaving it anchored along the bottom of the screen.

Read more