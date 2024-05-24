This was a big week for Xbox as it received its first console-exclusive first-party game of the year in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. We’re also approaching a holiday weekend where you’ll have a lot more time to play video games if you so choose. As such, there’s one really easy recommendation I can make to people looking for what to play this weekend. Hellblade 2 is a very dark and mature game that depicts what it’s like to have psychosis, though, so my other recommendations are a little more lighthearted.

The first is an indie game that launched in Xbox Game Pass earlier this month, where players control a cat exploring a city. The other is a collection of classic Pac-Man games that is leaving Xbox Game Pass very soon. Those two are worth checking out if you want some more relaxing, gameplay-focused fun this weekend after the intense experience Xbox Game Studios’ latest offers.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Released on May 21, Hellblade 2 is a sequel to Ninja Theory’s critically acclaimed action-horror game Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which acutely and respectfully depicted what it’s like to have psychosis through its main character, Senua. Its sequel is no different, although this adventure is more about Senua making connections in the real world and accepting how her mental health conditions shouldn’t cause her to constantly live in fear of herself. It’s a compelling story, and Ninja Theory depicts it with industry-leading Unreal Engine 5 visuals and top-class sound design.

Make sure you play Hellblade 2 with headphones on. Hellblade 2 is a linear narrative experience that takes around seven hours to complete, so it’s definitely something anyone can beat over the course of this extended holiday weekend. We’re in the middle of a rough patch for Xbox, with the future of first-party studios like Ninja Theory being uncertain. It’s nice to at least get a great new Xbox console exclusive during this period that’s easily accessible on Xbox Game Pass.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is available on PC and Xbox Series X/S through Xbox Game Pass. Also, check out my four-star review of the game to see more of my detailed thoughts on its narrative and gameplay.

Little Kitty, Big City

The gaming tonal opposite of Hellblade 2 is Little Kitty, Big City, an indie game from Double Dagger Studio that launched into Xbox Game Pass on May 9. As its title suggests, you’re a cute cat who gets lost in a big city after falling off the windowsill that they are sleeping on. From there, an adventure reminiscent Untitled Goose Game plays out as the cat completes tasks, oftentimes messing with people, as they search for their way back home. While I’m not a cat owner, I fully respect Little Kitty, Big City for committing to the bit like Stray and paying very close attention to detail in how they depict the attitude and actions of cats.

It’s hard to not have a smile on your face when playing Little Kitty, Big City because it’s such a cute game. As a result, it becomes a perfect chaser to more intense games like Hellblade 2 that might leave you anxious. Little Kitty, Big City can be beaten in around three hours as well, so it’s yet another game that you’ll most likely be able to beat over Memorial Day weekend.

Little Kitty, Big City is available on Xbox Game Pass across PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It’s also on Nintendo Switch.

Hellblade 2 and Little Kitty, Big City are more delicately crafted experiences with linear narratives. If you’re just looking for some arcade fun this weekend, then you should check out Pac-Man Museum+ before it leaves Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month. You’ve almost certainly heard of or played a Pac-Man game before, and this collection bundles many of its greatest arcade hits into one place. The original Pac-Man, Super Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Pac-Land, Pac-Mania, Pac-Attack, Pac-In-Time, Pac-Man Arrangement, Pac-Man Championship Edition, Pac-Motos, Pac ‘n Roll Remix, Pac-Man Battle Royale, and Pac-Man 256 are all included here.

My particular favorites in this collection are the original Pac-Man, which is an undisputed all-time classic, and Pac-Mania, which brought the series into 3D while still retaining the simple maze-navigating gameplay that made the original so fun. Pac-Man Museum+ also presents all these classics in a novel way. They are all placed in an arcade museum, and it’s possible to earn coins by playing them. These coins can then be spent on collectibles and furniture items that further customize the museum. This is the best way to play Pac-Man on modern gaming platforms.

The PC and Xbox One versions of Pac-Man Museum+ will be included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog until May 31. After that, you’ll have to buy the game on those platforms, PS4, or Nintendo Switch.

