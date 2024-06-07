 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 first-party Xbox Game Pass games to try this weekend (June 7-9)

By
Gears 5 Kait Hero Close Up
Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft will hold an Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct. this Sunday. These shows will provide a much better idea of what to expect from Xbox over the course of the next year or two. That’s really needed right now, as Microsoft has struggled to keep online discussions around Xbox positive as it went multiplatform with some games, laid off thousands of developers, and outright shut down the developers of Hi-Fi Rush and Redfall. Based on leaks and my personal expectations for the showcase, there are three games you can play on Xbox Game Pass this weekend to prepare for the event.

The first is the latest first-person shooter in a long-running series by id Software that might be getting a medieval-set spinoff. After that, we have the fifth entry in a sci-fi Xbox series that still looks fantastic on Xbox Series X/S even though it came out in 2019. Finally, you can prepare for Avowed with the latest RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, a satirical sci-fi game where player choice is critical.

Recommended Videos

Doom Eternal

The Doom Slayer shoots demons in Doom Eternal.
Bethesda Softworks

Id Software has always been one of the video game industry’s premier first-person shooter developers. According to rumors, it’s gearing up to announce a new Doom game set during medieval times this year. If that’s happening, you’ll want to be all caught up with the Doom games. Every one of them is available on Xbox Game Pass, but if I had to choose a specific one, I’d pick Doom Eternal, which was released right at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Related

This game offers up plenty of demons for Doomguy to mow through with his chainsaw and a variety of other weapons, but the game is also a lot smarter than that. It can be surprisingly tough at times, and that’s because each encounter is basically a puzzle where players have to determine the best weapons and series of actions to take in order to come out victorious. You can never go wrong playing anything from id Software, so Doom Eternal is an obvious recommendation now that a new game is the series appears to be imminent.

Doom Eternal is available on Xbox Game Pass across PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It’s also available on PlayStation 4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Gears 5

Gears 5 Launch - Desert Armored Squad
Xbox Game Studios

Since the Xbox 360 days, Gears of War has been one of Microsoft’s hallmark gaming franchises. Rumors suggest the sixth game in the series will finally be shown off at the Xbox Game Showcase this year. No matter which platform you primarily play Xbox games on, the latest entry in the series is worth a revisit before then. Gears 5 launched in 2019 and is the biggest entry in the whole series. It sports more expansive levels, a campaign that delves more into Kait Diaz’s backstory, and fantastic multiplayer, co-op, and extraction-based Escape modes.

While the game is coming up on five years old, it’s actually still one of Microsoft’s best-looking games, even on Xbox Series X/S. It has a current-gen native upgrade that looks outstanding and makes me start to wonder how gorgeous Gears 6 is going to be in the wake of The Coalition’s work on games like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

Gears 5 is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S through Xbox Game Pass.

The Outer Worlds

A companion in The Outer Worlds.
Obsidian Entertainment

One of the biggest upcoming Xbox-exclusive games of the year is Avowed, a new fantasy RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. If you want a better idea of the style of RPG Obsidian Entertainment is known for, then you should check out 2019’s The Outer Worlds. Obviously, The Outer Worlds is a sci-fi game rather than a fantasy one, but it still sports Obsidian Entertainment’s trademark focus on creativity and player choice.

It’s one of my personal favorite RPGs because of its immense replay value. Almost every NPC can be interacted with or killed, and the game accommodates it, so I’ve done runs where I’m clearly the savior of this troubled solar system, as well as ones where I’ve devastated The Outer Worlds‘ planets by killing everyone I’d meet. Alternatively, if you’d rather get immersed in Avowed‘s world rather than the style of gameplay, both Pillars of Eternity games are also on Xbox Game Pass.

The Outer Worlds is available through Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’s also on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5, with the PlayStation versions of the game also being in the PlayStation Plus Extra game catalog.

Editors' Recommendations

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Xbox Game Pass gets its first Activision Blizzard game very soon
xbox game pass march games diablo 4 iv

Microsoft unveiled the batch of titles coming to its gaming subscription service throughout the back half of March. Quite a few awesome titles are making their way to the service, but by far, the most notable addition is Diablo IV, the first Activision Blizzard game being made available on Xbox Game Pass.

Diablo IV was released in June 2023, just a few months before Microsoft completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. It's the latest entry in a long-running isometric RPG series, and it retains the same engaging dungeon design, deep progression systems, and captivating loot loop that makes games in this franchise special. People have been wondering when Activision Blizzard games would arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the months since the acquisition process was completed, and Diablo IV was finally confirmed to be coming to the service on March 28 last month.

Read more
Try one of gaming’s best trilogies before it leaves Xbox Game Pass next week
Hitman 3 Dubai level.

Xbox Game Pass might not be losing a lot of games at the end of January, but the most significant loss is a big one. On January 31, the subscription service is losing Hitman: World of Assassination, which is one of the best stealth gaming experiences out there. Technically, it is a collection of three games’ worth of content, plus an excellent roguelike mode.

Few games can make you feel as clever or as idiotic as IO Interactive’s Hitman games, so World of Assassination is a must-play if you enjoy stealth gameplay and want to see those mechanics explored to their fullest. While the base games are short enough to blaze through in a few sittings, there's way more content here than you could reasonably get through in a week. You better get cracking if you want to try it without paying for the full package.

Read more
You need to try this new, adrenaline-fueled Xbox Game Pass highlight
A ball zips up a ramp in Go Mecha Ball.

It's going to be a busy year for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The subscription service is expected to get an influx of high-profile games in 2024. Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 and Avowed are leading the charge, and there's a good chance that we'll see a lot of Activision Blizzard games on the service soon. What's always more exciting to me, though, are the games I've never heard of. Some of my favorite Game Pass titles over the year have been left-field indies that I learned about the very day they launched. Call them pleasant surprises.

Xbox Game Pass is already getting one of those games this week. Go Mecha Ball is a new roguelike, twin-stick shooter hybrid that launches on January 25 for both PC and Xbox Game Pass. It's a wildly creative little action game that makes it the kind of Game Pass curiosity that keeps me subscribed to the service.

Read more