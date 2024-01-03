 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

We came up with the worst possible names for the next Nintendo Switch

Giovanni Colantonio
By
An image of the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model Mario Red Edition.
Nintendo

Rumors about Nintendo’s next console are heating up. GamesIndustry.biz sparked some conversation this week after publishing predictions from an industry analyst about what to expect from Nintendo’s next system. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games predicts that the console won’t be a drastic overhaul of the Switch, but rather an iterative successor. That’s only a guess, but a plausible one that gamers are starting to accept as a real possibility.

If that does wind up being the case, Nintendo has a hard task ahead of it. The company has historically struggled with trying to capitalize on revolutionary hardware with smaller upgrades. The Nintendo Wii U was a flop in large part due to its confusing marketing. Some casual gamers weren’t sure if it was a new console or just an upgrade to the Wii, stopping them from running out the door to trade in their beloved system. A Switch successor with all the same basic functions could run into the same issues if its plagued with unclear marketing.

Recommended Videos

The next Switch needs to have a big, bold name that makes it clear that it’s a new system. It needs to be as memorable as the Switch, but still close enough to it to draw a connection to the system. That’s why Nintendo should run far away from this list of terrible suggestions we dreamed up for its next console.

Related

Switch II

There’s one very obvious answer as to what Nintendo should name its next console: the Switch 2. It’s not sexy, but it certainly would be the clearest, most bankable name possible. We wanted to ruin that. Instead of adding a simple “2,” Nintendo could really stir up confusion if it went with a “II.” But that’s not all! The official logo could get cute with the number, having two Joy-Cons represent the roman numeral. That would ensure that casual buyers would have no idea that the console was a sequel, following in the footsteps of the Wii U and its overly stylized logo.

Nintendo Series NX

Currently, Microsoft holds the award for “most confusing console name” thanks to its Xbox Series X and Series S. The branding seems more appropriate for iPhones than consoles, making it a little unclear what the difference between them is to an average buyer. Nintendo absolutely should not follow suit, but if it did, there’s an obvious option: the Nintendo Series NX. If that sounds familiar, it’s because “NX” was the original code name for the Switch. Going with Series NX would act as a cute, inside baseball wink to the Switch’s history that virtually no one would understand outside of die-hard gaming fans. Everyone else would be left wondering if Nintendo made a smartphone.

Switch 2 Ultra 5G UW

Actually, let’s take that idea one step further, because no one is worse at naming products than smartphone manufacturers. Just look at Apple and its current line of iPhone 15s, which includes the Pro and Pro Max. With phones, the more words you have tacked on to the end, the more premium the product feels. Nintendo could really cause headaches if it took some notes from Samsung and went with the Switch 2 Ultra 5G UW. Is it a pro version of an existing Switch 2? Is there a non-5G version? What in the world does UW mean? That’s for your confused mom to figure out the week of Christmas.

Nintendo Switch N27S QD-OLED Mini Generation 2

Wait, no, let’s go even further. If we really want to get deep into confounding tech product names, things get very confusing fast once you get into the world of TVs. Sony is especially notorious for long product names with lots of numbers tacked on, despite the fact that it has the most elegant console naming convention. Nintendo already dipped into this strain of product naming with the Nintendo Switch OLED, one of the first gaming devices to put a hardware feature in its name, so let’s just go all out. Throw a whole product SKU at the end of it. Release an updated model every few months with a new one. Get the most impressive display possible on it and make sure that’s squeezed in there. Put “Mini” in the name to make sure people don’t confuse it for a TV. It’s time to go all or nothing, cowards!

Nintendo Switchty Four

Look, I’m not going to dignify this one with a blurb. I said these were our worst names, OK?

The Nintendo

This idea is so bad that it comes back around to being good. Maybe. At the end of the day, Nintendo is the only branding that matters. The company could very much put out a console simply called The Nintendo at this point and make bank. That’s debatably what Microsoft is trying to go for right now, using the Xbox name as the primary selling point over any attached modifier. Nintendo could get away with taking that idea to a logical conclusion. After all, consider how many boomers just refer to every video game console as “The Nintendo” already. Why not capitalize on the confusion by creating the one console to rule them all?

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Animal Crossing is the next Nintendo franchise to get the Lego treatment
Animal Crossing Lego figures stand together.

Nintendo revealed that Animal Crossing will be its next franchise to get transformed into a Lego set, following sets based on Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong. This collaboration was teased Thursday morning in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Nintendo.

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1709911924366794947

Read more
Nintendo is shutting down online services for 3DS and Wii U next April
Mega Man and Mario fight in Super Smash Bros. for 3DS and Wii U,

Nintendo confirmed it will widely shut down online services for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U games in April 2024, which will be just over a year after it discontinued the Nintendo eShop on those systems.
This deactivation of most of the online services for those platforms was revealed on X (formerly Twitter) and Nintendo's support site early Wednesday. "In early April 2024, online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. This also includes online co-operative play, internet rankings, and data distribution," the message says. "We will announce a specific end date and time at a later date. Please note that if an event occurs that would make it difficult to continue online services for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software, we may have to discontinue services earlier than planned. We sincerely thank players for using the online services of Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software over a long period of time and apologize for any inconvenience."
Essentially, this means that after April 2024, you won't be able to use any online features in things like 3DS Pokémon games or Super Smash Bros. for 3DS and Wii U anymore. Nintendo does say in the Q&A section of its support article that people will still be able to play games offline and redownload updates and games from the Nintendo eShop for the foreseeable future. Pokémon Bank will remain unaffected, so it'll still be possible to transfer Pokémon from Ruby and Sapphire all of the way to Pokémon Home. However, SpotPass support and other online-focused applications like Nintendo Badge Arcade will stop working entirely.

Just like the Wii U and 3DS eShop closure that caused a ruckus earlier this year, this move is a blow to game preservation and will forever harm some games not available anywhere else. While it's understandable that Nintendo might want to move on from these systems' dated online infrastructure, it's still a disappointing move for those of us who spent a lot of time playing games offline and online on these systems.

Read more
What games will Nintendo Switch 2 launch with? We have some ideas
Mario and friends zip through a race course in Mario Kart 8.

We’re officially on “new console watch.” Reports from credible publications like Eurogamer say that Nintendo secretly showed developers its next system behind closed doors at this year’s Gamescom. While it’s only a rumor, it’s a realistic one. We’re six years into the Nintendo Switch’s lifespan and even the longest-running consoles turn over at eight. If Nintendo’s next system is one or two years away, it’s time to start lining up support from third-party developers.

We’ve speculated on features we’d want in a new system before, but the reality of a new platform has me asking another question: What games would you launch with something like this? The Nintendo Switch’s launch day was crucial to its long-term success thanks to a bonafide classic in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While the rest of its launch lineup wasn’t as impressive, Nintendo capitalized fairly quickly with titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 2. If Nintendo’s going to push Switch owners over to a new system, it’ll have to roll out the big guns.

Read more