Nintendo Switch 2 specs and design reportedly leak thanks to prototype

An image of the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model Mario Red Edition.
A series of leaked images corroborated by Video Games Chronicle appear to have given us our first look at Nintendo’s next console.

That platform, which is colloquially known as the Nintendo Switch 2, has been rumored for a long time and is going to be revealed before the end of this fiscal year. The Nintendo Switch 2 appears to be in full production now, and some images and specs of what appear to be a factory prototype of it appeared on a Chinese website, as spotted by r/gamingleaksandrumours. It features a mix of real-life photos and CAD mock-ups of the Nintendo Switch 2.

The leaked photos show hardware that looks quite similar to the original Nintendo Switch. The biggest differences are a larger screen, previously rumored magnetic Joy-Cons with large SL/SR buttons, and USB-C ports on the top and bottom of the console.

A summary of today&#39;s alleged Switch 2 images &#39;leak&#39;. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Z4rfSGz4WQ

&mdash; Andy Robinson (@Andy_VGC) September 18, 2024

A more in-depth specs leak also suggests that the console will have 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, both of which are notable improvements from the original. VGC claims it has a source who says this leak lines up with what Nintendo has told development partners to expect from the console. VGC also heard that the console could use a LCD screen rather than an OLED one to keep its price down, but that has not been confirmed by this leak or Nintendo yet.

As far as gaming leaks go, it does seem very plausible that this is an accurate representation of what the Nintendo Switch 2 will look like. Still, Nintendo has not revealed anything yet, so these images and information should be viewed with soime skepticism. Some people are already speculating that the CAD renders of the console, in particular, are fake.

