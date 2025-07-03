Is Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox?

Helldivers 2 was a massive hit right out of the gate for developer Arrowhead Game Studios, and the game’s popularity has only grown since it launched on PS5 and PC in 2024. Shedding the top-down perspective of the first Helldivers, this cooperative third-person shooter took the world by surprise by being equally hilarious, fun, and challenging. While it did suffer from a bit of controversy over having a PSN requirement on PC, all those issues have been resolved, and the game has gotten some major content updates at no extra cost. It is a prime example of a cross-platform game done right.

However, players on Xbox haven’t had an opportunity to join in on the fun, as the game is only available on PlayStation 5 and PC. Since so many modern games have timed exclusivity, you may be wondering if that’s the case for Helldivers 2, and we’ve got the answer for you below.

Will Helldivers 2 ever come to Xbox?

Yes, after a year of silence leading us to believe that Helldivers 2 would never come to Xbox, the game has officially been announced for Xbox Series X/S. You can join the fight for Super Earth on August 26, with preorders for the game available right now. There’s the Standard Edition for $40 or you can opt to get the Super Citizen Edition for $60 which includes the following bonus items:

‘DP-53 Savior of the Free’ Armour Set.

‘Will of the People’ Cape.

‘MP-98 Knight’ Weapon.

Super Citizen Status.

Stratagem Hero Ship Game.

Premium Warbond Token

Once Helldivers 2 does hit Xbox consoles, it will integrate with PS5 and PC players with full crossplay support.

Arrowhead Games developed helldivers 2 as a second-party game published by PlayStation, but it is still owned by Arrowhead. This means that, after an exclusivity period of what looks to be 18 months, they would be free to sell the game on any platform they want. Arrowhead also noted earlier that it would not be partnering with PlayStation for its next project. According to Forbes, this new game will be “100% funded by ourselves so we’ll call 100% of those shots.” That doesn’t mean whatever game they make next won’t come to PlayStation, only that Arrowhead will be free to choose what platforms to release on.