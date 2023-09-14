Everything announced at the September 2023 Nintendo Direct

The third Nintendo Direct of the year is upon us, and it will set expectations for the hybrid console’s game lineup as we head into what may be the final year of the system’s life as Nintendo’s main platform. We hope to hear more details on games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the Super Mario RPG remake, and the mysterious untitled Princess Peach game. We’re also hoping for some nice surprises and wondering if leaks related to the return of some of Nintendo’s dormant franchises are true.

Regardless, this is bound to be a packed 40-minute gaming showcase full of surprising reveals. It will be a lot to keep track of, so that’s why we’re doing a live recap of every announcement that’s made during the September 14 Nintendo Direct. Stay tuned to this page and keep refreshing during the Direct for live updates on what Nintendo has announced.

Nintendo Direct 9.14.2023 - Nintendo Switch

The GBA Mario vs. Donkey Kong game is getting a remake

Mario vs. Donkey Kong - Nintendo Direct 9.14.2023

A new Donkey Kong game was announced during today’s Nintendo Direct, but it was different from what you might have been expecting. The Mario vs. Donkey Kong series has returned with a new entry called a remake of the GBA game that shares its name with the entire series. Mario vs. Donkey Kong is made up of a lot of intricately designed puzzle-platforming levels where Mario’s main goal is typically to find a key and bring it to a door. The remake adds co-op. It launches on February 16, 2024.

The Princess Peach game is titled Princess Peach: Showtime!

During the June Direct, Nintendo teased a new game starring Princess Peach. We learned a lot more about that game during this Direct, including the fact that it is titled Princes Peach: Showtime!. Showtime! follows Princess Peach as saves many stage shows from an evil gang. The game gameplay gimmick is centered around a ribbon character named Stella, who can be used to attack enemies or transform Peach into different forms with unique abilities. Princess Peach: Showtime! will launch for Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2024.

F-Zero returns with F-Zero 99

F-ZERO 99 - Nintendo Switch Online - Nintendo Direct 9.14.2023

The leak was true! The long-awaited return of the F-Zero franchises is finally happening with F-Zero 99. Following in the footsteps of Tetris 99 and Super Mario Bros. 35, this is a battle royale game based on a retro title. In F-Zero’s case, that means 99 players will be competing in high-octane races based on the first game in the series. F-Zero 99 is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members starting today.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is getting a remake

To conclude the show, Nintendo revealed that a remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is in the works. This beloved GameCube Paper Mario RPG received a gorgeous visual overhaul but retains the turn-based combat of the original. The Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake come out in 2024.

Everything else

Splatoon 3’s Side Order DLC kicked off the show, introducing a new character named Acht and its floor-based encounter system. It launches in Spring 2024.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown got an overview segment.

Horizon Chase 2 got a surprise release on Nintendo Switch.

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle got a November 14 release date.

Spy X Anya: Operation Memories was announced and will launch in 2024.

Super Mario RPG‘s segment highlighted how its turn-based battles work and confirmed post-game boss rematches.

Another Code Recollection was announced and will be released on January 19, 2024.

SaGa Emerald Beyond was announced with a 2024 release window.

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered was announced and launches on February 14.

Detective Pikachu Returns received a dedicated segment ahead of its release next month.

Trombone Champ comes to Nintendo Switch today and uses the Switch’s motion controls and IR camera.

Mythology-based battle royale game Battle Crush was announced for Nintendo Switch

Wartales launches later today as a Nintendo Switch console exclusive

Contra: Operation Galuga was announced and releases in early 2024.

Unicorn Overlord was announced by Atlus and Vanillaware and comes out on March 8, 2024.

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon comes to Nintendo Switch in summer 2024 as Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD.

A Nintendo Museum will open its doors in 2024.

Zelda and Ganondorf amiibo based on Tears of the Kingdom will be released on November 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 amiibo for Noah and Mio come out on January 19, and a Sora amiibo is in the works.

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story was announced.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story will launch on November 1.

WarioWare Move It!’s segment showed off its motion-based microgames ahead of its November launch.

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes is a Suikoden spiritual successor coming to Nintendo Switch on April 23, 2024.

Eastward Octopia DLC was announced.

Wargroove 2 launches as a Nintendo Switch consoles exclusive on October 5.

Dave the Diver is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 26, with a demo available today.

The final wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass DLC adds Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline, and Peachette this holiday.

With a cinematic trailer, Innersloth revealed a new map for Among Us called The Fungle.

A sizzle reel highlighted all of the first-party Nintendo games players can expect to release on Nintendo Switch between now and Summer 2024.

