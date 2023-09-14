 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Princess Peach Showtime shines a spotlight on Mario’s leading lady

Jesse Lennox
By

The previously untitled Princess Peach game has been officially revealed as Princess Peach Showtime! and will be hitting the Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2024.

Originally teased in the previous Nintendo Direct held in June, our first look at this Peach title gave us little more than confirmation that it was in development and slated for 2024. The latest direct put a proper title on the adventure, Princess Peach Showtime!, as well as a look at the story and gameplay.

Recommended Videos

The adventure focuses on Peach and several Toads visiting a Sparkle Theater to watch a play, only for a mysterious foe to appear called the Wicked Grape and Sour Bunch. Peach, alongside a new flower companion named Stella, is left to fight back and save the day (and the play) using a magical ribbon. This ribbon is shown off as being able to seemingly transform the Sour Bunch into friendly characters, as well as manipulate parts of the stage, such as turning thin trees into large props.

Related
Peach dressed up as a swordfighter in Princess Peach Showtime!
Nintendo

The other major mechanic involves Peach donning new costumes that give her unique abilities. We see her transform into Swordfight Peach which lets her cut through large vines and perform flashy sword attacks. In another play, Peach can become Detective Peach to examine clues and follow footsteps to solve a mystery. Other locations shown include a sweets festival and martial arts school, each of which will have its own costume and ability set for Peach to utilize.

Princess Peach Showtime! will be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch with preorders set to begin later today.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch: Everything we know
super mario maker 2 news feature

Super Mario Maker launched in 2015 as the Wii U spiralled into a forgotten abyss. While it received a ton of fanfare, it never quite reached its full potential simply due to the underwhelming platform it launched on. A Nintendo 3DS port arrived in 2016, but it was missing some key features. Ever since the Nintendo Switch released in 2017, Nintendo fans have clamored for Super Mario Maker to make an appearance on the hybrid console. In the February Nintendo Direct, Nintendo dropped the surprise Super Mario Maker 2 announcement and that it will launch on Switch on June 28. Nintendo revealed a ton of new information about the sequel during the most recent Nintendo Direct. Here's everything we know so far.
Super Mario Maker 2 premise
Super Mario Maker 2 - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch

For those unfamiliar with the original, Super Mario Maker let players design, share, and play their own 2D Mario levels in the style of Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World, and New Super Mario Bros. U. The sequel uses the same four games as visual style templates, as well as enemies, items, and obstacles from Super Mario 3D World. You can switch between play and edit modes with the press of a button. All levels have a style (game), theme (level type), and time limit.

Read more
Story Mode and multiplayer are coming to Super Mario Maker 2
Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo Direct multiplayer story mode course world online

In the near future, gamers everywhere will be able to purchase Super Mario Maker 2 and start working on creating their nightmarishly difficult level. The game releases on June 28 for the Nintendo Switch and, on Wednesday, May 15, a roughly 15-minute Nintendo Direct dedicated to the game was broadcast. We learned about the game's story mode, multiplayer options, online Course World, and more.

The Nintendo Direct essentially served as a full introduction to Super Mario Maker 2. The developers discussed a handful of different things a creator can do, including "stuff that isn't possible in a regular Super Mario game." We got a glimpse at different dynamic options players will have at their disposal, like the on/off switches that make different color blocks solid or intangible. We also got a chance to see that water levels and verticle levels are possible. Players can even create secret rooms or change the way sounds play when you jump on a specific monster or platform.

Read more
You don’t need an Xbox Series X to play Starfield. Here’s how
Key art for Starfield

Starfield is the highest-profile Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S game since Halo Infinite, but the game isn't locked to those two consoles. Thanks to cloud gaming and Microsoft's more open-ended mentality of making its games available on a wide variety of platforms, you don't have to own one of Microsoft's current-gen systems or have the Xbox app installed on your PC.
No, it's not on PS5 or Nintendo Switch, but if you want to play Starfield while it's at the center of the video game industry zeitgeist, here are some places where it's playable other than the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, and Xbox PC app.
Steam

The most obvious choice if you want to play Starfield elsewhere is to pick it up on Steam. While Microsoft does have a proprietary PC launcher of its own, Microsoft now consistently releases its own games through Valve's launcher. Bethesda joined Xbox Game Studios in 2021 and has a long history of making its games available on Steam as well, so it's not too surprising that Starfield is available on the platform.
Starfield already proving quite popular on the platform too, having peaked at 266,000 concurrent players, according to SteamDB at the time I'm writing this. If you're looking for a way to play Starfield natively on the hardware you own without using a Microsoft platform or service, this is your best option. It'll run on Steam Deck too, although that's not the only way to experience Starfield on the go.
Xbox Game Pass app on Android

Read more