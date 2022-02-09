  1. Gaming

Mario Kart 9 isn’t happening yet, but 8 is getting new DLC

Otto Kratky
By

Nintendo didn’t show a sequel to Mario Kart 8 during February’s Direct, but players will have no reason to put the game down any time soon. Instead of a sequel, Mario Kart 8 will be getting 48 new courses as paid DLC.

Called the Booster Course Pass, the new courses coming to the game will be added through six different waves, each consisting of eight new tracks. The full suite of tracks will be added to the game by the end of 2023, with the first pack set to arrive on March 18.

Mario Kart 8‘s first wave of tracks, like the others that are on the way, is made up of tracks from past Mario Kart titles. Included in the upcoming track pack are Wii Coconut Mall, N64 Choco Mountain, Tour Tokyo Blur, and others. Along with being thrown into Mario Kart 8, each track, including any added from Super Mario Kart or Mario Kart 64, will return with full remasters.

Anyone who wants to explore some past Mario Kart tracks won’t have to pay too much for a full four-dozen tracks. The full Booster Course Pass will run users $25. However, the full expansion will be available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers at no cost, joining Animal Crossing: New Horizon‘s Happy Home Paradise as a free DLC for those players.

While a suite of new content for Mario Kart 8 is sure to be welcome for those still playing the game, it’s bad news for anyone looking for a new entry in the franchise. With tracks planned to release through the end of 2023, the chances of a sequel releasing any time soon are slim

