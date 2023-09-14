 Skip to main content
Mario vs. Donkey Kong is getting a Nintendo Switch remake in February

DeAngelo Epps
By

Mario vs. Donkey Kong was announced during today’s Nintendo Direct. Launching on February 16, this new title is the first entry in the Mario vs. Donkey Kong series to hit the Nintendo Switch and the latest in the series since its last entry in 2016.

The Mario vs. Donkey Kong series is a successor to the original Donkey Kong series of games. It began in 2004 with Mario vs. Donkey Kong for the Game Boy Advance. This new Switch entry is a complete remake of that original title.

Like the original, the Mario vs. Donkey Kong Switch remake is a puzzle game where you play as Mario. Throughout the game, you’ll complete puzzles to collect the mini-Mario robot toys and eventually defeat Donkey Kong. The puzzles involve using a variety of switches and making your way across platforms and other obstacles to get free and collect these toys. Other times you’ll be collecting keys to progress through levels.

Mario jumping towards Donkey Kong in Mario vs Donkey Kong for the Switch.
Nintendo

However, it differs in that this new entry to the series features full-on 3D graphics. There are no 3D gameplay gimmicks or overhauls to be found here, but it looks much better than the original Gameboy Advance version.

Another key difference in this new remake is that it offers co-op multiplayer. Here, a second player can take the helm of Toad and help Mario progress through levels and defeat Donkey Kong.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a welcome surprise and another addition to the Switch’s massive library of puzzle games. It is set to release on February 16, 2024.

