 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Super Mario Party Jamboree is the series’ biggest game yet

By
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of our Summer Gaming Marathon series.

There’s nothing quite like a Mario Party game, and Nintendo has announced another entry that’s coming out this fall. Super Mario Party Jamboree is the series’ biggest game yet, and it’s due out on October 17 for the Nintendo Switch.

Recommended Videos

Nintendo announced the game, which takes place at an island resort, during its June 2024 Nintendo Direct, alongside other new Mario games like Mario & Luigi: Brothership and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD. Company senior executive Shinya Takahashi called it the “biggest Mario Party in series history,” and that certainly seems to be true, given it has over 110 minigames to play and multiple play modes.

Related

One of the standout options is called Koopathalon mode, where you can put together a massive online party with up to 20 friends (if you have that many), and play against them in minigames. The announcement also teased other modes, but didn’t disclose any other details.

There are five new boards to compete on, along with two from Mario Party 1 and Mario Party 2: Mario’s Rainbow Castle and Western Land. As with previous boards, the new additions each have their own gimmick that can change up the whole match. For example, in the 1980s-inspired mall Rainbow Galleria, you can use your coins to get stars at half price during a flash sale and ride escalators to different parts of the board. On the Goomba Lagoon, the tide and a volcano can change everything up. Then there’s Roll ’em Raceway, which introduces a new item that’ll allow you to move up to a whopping 40 spaces — if you’re lucky.

The other two boards are King Bowser’s Keep and Mega Wiggler’s Tree Party, but Nintendo didn’t reveal any other information besides some quick glimpses.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
You’ll want to wish-list all 7 of these games we saw at Tribeca Fest
A baby levitates a bunch of scientists in Goodnight Universe.

Usually after an event as busy as Summer Game Fest, I'd crawl into my bed and sleep for a week straight before thinking about another video game. I didn't have that luxury this year. As soon as I returned home to New York City, I was eager to head over to Tribeca Fest to see even more games. While the media festival is most known for films, it expanded into video games over the past few years that appear as official selections. Some of those games go on to become award-winning hits and critical darlings, like Immortality, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Venba, and more.

This year, the festival featured seven games, which were playable for attendees. This year's crop included several anticipated indies that have been on our radar for years. Though I may have been exhausted from a full week of demoing games at Summer Game Fest, I was excited to see what the festival had on top this year. It did not disappoint. The seven games on display all represent a bright future for the independent game scene. Trust me: You'll want to add all of these to your Steam wish list.
Goodnight Universe

Read more
Battle Aces does for RTS games what Pokémon Unite did for MOBAs
Battle Aces' kraken in the cinematic reveal trailer.

Whether they're a traditional real-time strategy (RTS) game or a full-on competitive multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title, these kinds of intense strategy games are often a time commitment. Players can spend hours having to strategically think and constantly ensure that they're building and investing toward the right things, fighting with the right character or unit matchups, and more.

I find that pretty exhausting, which is why I tend to avoid the most hardcore games in these genres. In 2021, though, The Pokémon Company got me to fall in love with a MOBA by boiling it down to its basics with Pokémon Unite, and now the same is happening with the traditional RTS in 2021 thanks to Uncapped Games' Battle Aces.

Read more
Video games are changing, and Summer Game Fest just teased what’s next
Geoff Keighley shows a slide showing the top 10 selling Steam Games of 2024.

When Geoff Keighley takes the stage at an event like The Game Awards, he doesn’t tend to talk about current events. That’s been a point of frustration for some people over the years who have voiced criticism over how the gaming figurehead uses (or misuses) his platform. As Keighley walked on the stage at this year’s Summer Game Fest, expectations that he’d acknowledge the current layoff crisis in the video game industry were low. Then Keighley delivered the show’s biggest surprise in its first minute.

“This has been a tumultuous and difficult year with company layoffs and studio closures which have disappointed all of us. But there’s also something else happening,” Keighley said to open the show before flipping to a slide showing the top 10 bestselling new games on Steam so far in 2024. The list wasn’t filled with blockbusters; it was topped by surprise success stories like Palworld, Balatro, and Manor Lords.

Read more