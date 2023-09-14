It was a good morning for both Mario and RPG fans. Today’s Nintendo Direct not only showed more of the new Super Mario RPG remake, but also unveiled a new port of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door that’s coming next year to the Nintendo Switch.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - Nintendo Direct 9.14.2023

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is a sequel to the original Paper Mario that many consider the best of Mario’s RPG entries. The original version of this sequel was released two decades ago on the GameCube. In The Thousand-Year Door, you play as Mario and his party of sidekicks, and you go on an adventure to find treasure and save Princess Peach from a group of aliens called the X-Nauts. As the title implies, the game takes place in a papercraft-style world that sets the Paper Mario series apart from the standard Mario RPGs.

Nintendo Switch’s version of The Thousand-Year Door is described by Nintendo as an enhanced port, which mostly just entails HD graphical upgrades. It’s not confirmed if there will be any additional features other than a small visual upgrade, similar to that of the HD Zelda ports.

This isn’t the first time that the Paper Mario series has appeared on the Nintendo Switch. Paper Mario: The Origami King is a much more polarizing entry in the series that was released in 2020 for the console.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door‘s enhanced Switch port joins the console’s great library of quality role-playing games in 2024. No specific release date has been announced as of yet.

